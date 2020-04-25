Watch Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Quiz Steph & Ayesha Curry On Their Sexy Viral Pic

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union had a virtual double date with Steph and Ayesha Curry over Instagram Live! During the giggly hangout, Dwyane couldn’t help but ask what ‘inspired’ the other couple’s intimate vacation photo.

Give two married couples wine, and the conversation is bound to be entertaining! This is exactly what happened when Dwyane Wade, 38, and Gabrielle Union, 47, had a virtual dinner date with their good friends Steph Curry, 32, and Ayesha Curry, 31, during an Instagram Live session on April 24. During the double date, Dwyane couldn’t resist asking: “Speaking of sex, can we talk about that photo that you guys posted that went viral?” The photo in question was a snapshot of Steph lifting a bikini-clad Ayesha in the air (all while holding her by the tush), and Ayesha in turn licking the Golden State Warriors player on the forehead (see below)! Dwyane proceeded to cheekily ask, “What inspired that?”

Gabrielle chimed in, pointing out how one can have “faith” all while move “the culture forward” (as in, be religious but still post sexy photos). The L.A.’s Finest actress began to chant “talk about it, talk about it,” and so Ayesha talked about it! “Actually I would love to talk about that,” Ayesha said, excited that the subject was finally brought up. “Because I feel like that is the biggest misconception with us being Christians, is that we can’t have fun in our marriage and that we’re not feisty and lovely and all of the Ludacris songs.” Everyone burst into laughter, but Ayesha continued to make an excellent point.

“…And that’s annoying and it’s not the case at all,” Ayesha continued. “For us our faith is about our personal relationship with God and making sure we love everybody around us, without judgement.” To sum it up, the restaurateur said, “We just trying to love the Lord get it popping and drink wine.” As a toast to that statement, Gabrielle mused, “So it’s possible to love Jesus and get it popping too.” Can there be a part two to this virtual double date ASAP, please?

DWade and Gab ask Steph and Ayesha Curry about that spicy viral photo 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3qQVA6Sjdu — Ayesha Curry Updates (@AyeshaHive) April 25, 2020

It’s clear that these two couples have a close friendship — so much so, Gabrielle wants Ayesha and Steph to move to Los Angeles! Gabrielle revealed to the couple that she and Dwyane have officially moved to LA full-time, and wants to be neighbors with the married pals. Of course, the subject of basketball also came up, and Dwyane admitted that he finally felt respected in the league when none other than Kobe Bryant started to pick him up 94 feet away from the basket.

Dwyane retired from the Miami Heat in 2019, but Steph is eagerly waiting to hit the court again! A broken left hand forced him off the court in Nov. 2019, but Steph has been given extra rest time after the NBA season was suspended indefinitely in March. “Steph is getting healthier and healthier through all of this and though the Warriors season has been a bit of a bust, he wants to get back on the court,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He feels good, he wants to be out there and if it is in front of no one that is fine. He is looking forward to doing anything needed with testing to move forward.”