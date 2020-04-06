Gabrielle Union & Daughter Kaavia, 1, Are So Cute Rocking Natural Curls: ‘Mama’s Got Hair Like Yours’

Gabrielle Union and her daughter, Kaavia Wade, are practically twins! The actress revealed that her toddler was completely in awe when she saw her natural curls, and the pics are way too cute.

Ready to smile? Gabrielle Union treated her fans to a much-needed ray of sunshine during another day of quarantine by sharing not one, but three adorable photos of her toddler daughter, Kaavia James Wade. The series, posted to Instagram on April 5, shows Gabrielle, 47, giving her two-year-old a piggyback ride while they wear their pajamas at home. Both ladies are also rocking their natural curls!The Bring It On star captioned the post, “See @kaaviajames mama’s got hair like yours!! When I took my braids out she was like 👀🤔 now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls ❤💜🖤 #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles.” So cute!

And obviously, Gab’s friends and fans loved the photos. Sister, Sister actress Tia Mowry commented, “Love your hair!!!! 💕❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Why Did I Get Married? star Tasha Smith left SO many heart emojis. HBFIT founder Hannah Bronfman called the mother daughter duo “Gorgeous!!!” One fan left some truly touching, and inspirational words for Gabrielle: “You are literally mom goals. Whenever I feel like I don’t know if I can do this, I draw strength and patience from you. You are such a role model.” Aww!

All this time at home during COVID-19 quarantine means tons of time to hang out with Kaavia. Gab posted a sweet video to Instagram on March 26 that showed the toddler, her daughter with husband Dwyane Wade, blowing kisses to the camera (and Gab’s 15 million followers).

Another sweet post from Gab and Dwyane playing a little prank on Kaavia. He asks his daughter “where’d mommy go?” as she jumps out from behind a wall. You have to see this.