Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Bond With Their Kids Playing Volleyball While Isolating: Watch

Did someone say family goals!? Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are keeping busy with their kids during the Florida lockdown with an intense backyard volleyball game.

Alex Rodriguez, 44, has shared just how he and Jennifer Lopez, 50, are keeping their kids entertained during the lockdown, and it involved an intense game of backyard volleyball. The adorable fam are quarantined together in Miami amid the coronavirus outbreak, and the proud dad took to Instagram on April 4 to share a clip of his clan staying on top of their volleyball game. “Family time 🏐❤️ #shabbatshalom,” he captioned the pic, which showed Jen in a gorgeous white ensemble including jeans and a button down, which she accessorized with gold hoop earrings. Her former baseball star hubby cut a casual figure while paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant by wearing his Lakers jersey.

J-Lo’s kids Emme and Maximilian, both 12, and Alex’s daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, all seem to be having a blast hanging out under one roof! Nevertheless, the couple came under fire earlier in the week for flouting social distancing rules, and hitting up a gym in Miami. The singer showed off her fit abs while wearing a red crop top and matching red leggings with black and white designs all over them. She also had her hair up in a high bun as she rocked aviator style shades and held a bedazzled cup. Although the gym wasn’t technically open (there was a sign on the door) due to the COVID-19, they pair still got a session in.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statewide shelter in place for the state to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus a few hours after Jennifer and Alex’s gym visit and even small gatherings at gyms, like the one the lovebirds had on April 1, will be stopped. The order wenr into effect on April 2 at midnight.

Although Jennifer and Alex had their gym session during the pandemic, they were spotted wearing masks and wiping whatever they touched, including door handles, while out and about, according to TMZ. Their gym session isn’t the only time they’ve been active while most people are in quarantine either. Alex recently took to Instagram to share a cute video of him, Jennifer, and Jennifer’s daughter Emme throwing around baseballs and practicing their batting skills on Mar. 28. What an adorable family!