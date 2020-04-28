Dr. Fauci Raves Over Brad Pitt’s Impression Of Him On ‘SNL’: ‘He Did A Great Job’

Dr. Anthony Fauci had nothing but praise for Brad Pitt following his April 25 appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ where he played the infectious disease expert in the cold open! Dr. Fauci applauded Brad’s impersonation and called him a ‘classy guy.’

Dr. Anthony Fauci only had good things to say about Brad Pitt‘s impersonation of him following his April 25 Saturday Night Live appearance. The infectious disease expert, 79, appeared for an interview with Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia on April 27, and praised the recent Oscar-winner’s, 56, talent. “I think he did great,” Dr. Fauci, with a smile on his face, told the correspondent. “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job.”

Not only did Dr. Fauci appreciate Brad’s impression of him, he also said that the actor had a lot of class for thanking the medical professionals on the front lines of the global COVID-19 outbreak at the end of his bit on the sketch comedy show. “I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers,” Dr. Fauci added. “So, not only is he a really great actor but he is actually a classy person.” As for whether or not the bulk of the script Brad read from had truth to it, Dr. Fauci admitted, “Everything he said on SNL is what’s going on. He did a pretty good job of putting everything together.”

Prior to Brad’s appearance on SNL, Dr. Fauci revealed during his April 10 appearance on CNN that he would love the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood star to play him. “I have no idea [about the chances of someone playing me],” he initially joked, but then confessed he would “of course” love to see Brad Pitt in the role. On April 25, Dr. Fauci had his wish granted!

During the cold open, Brad’s Dr. Fauci joked that would be fired by President Donald Trump! “Now there is a rumor that the President is going to be firing me…so yeah, I’m getting fired — but until then, I’m going to be there putting out the facts for everyone listening,” Brad said as Dr. Fauci. The writers also took a jab at Trump’s insistence that disinfectant can be used as a cure for the novel coronavirus. “And when I hear things like the virus can be cured by the Tide Pod challenge — I’ll be there to say, ‘please don’t!’”

Apart from the cold open, Dr. Fauci was also mentioned during Kate McKinnon‘s Ruth Bader Ginsburg “Workout Corner” sketch. In the bit, Kate, as the notorious RBG, joked that she was waiting for Dr. Fauci to slide into her DMs! “You gotta get fit to post your thirst traps, I hope my crush sees this,” the comedian quipped during one of her workout’s as the 27-year Supreme Court Justice. “Dr. Fauci, answer my DMs!”