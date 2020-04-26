How Shows Like ‘Married At First Sight’ Are Exploring ‘Options’ To Get New Content Amidst Pandemic

In the new days of quarantine and social distancing, the staff at television shows are brainstorming ways to continue on with the production of new episodes and some could even start as early as this summer.

Since the coronavirus pandemic has caused most of the world to go in quarantine and stay at a social distance when out, television shows such as the reality series Married At First Sight and the sitcom The Conners, have come to a halt but certain options may give some series opportunities for new content soon. Some of these options include waiting until the summer to shoot new episodes with a limited cast and crew or filming it virtually.

“Many shows are planning for production right now for very late summer early fall,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Writers on sitcoms are still working. The Conners, for example, has been discussed to come back with just the cast and very, very limited crew in early to mid-summer. A lot of shows are exploring this option and how to do it safely if need be. Some networks are even looking at shooting in other countries who aren’t having as big of outbreaks as the U.S. or have already peaked and life is open again in a limited role.”