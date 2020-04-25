Why ‘RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp Thinks Lisa Vanderpump Is Watching This Season After Dramatic Exit From Show

‘RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp hasn’t spoken to her former cast mate LVP in awhile, but she thinks she’s interested in what’s happening on the show this season!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has both old and new faces for season 10, and after a pretty messy exit by OG Lisa Vanderpump, 59, last season, Teddi Mellencamp, 38, is placing bets on whether or not LVP is curiously tuning into see what’s going down in the 90210 with her fellow co-stars. “Probably!” Teddi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during a video interview from her Beverly Hills home on April 22. “I probably would be! I don’t know.”

Fans of the show will remember that most of the drama last season involved Lisa arguing with her fellow cast members for what felt like years over a dog adoption at her Vanderpump Dogs establishment gone terribly wrong. Dorit Kemsley, 43, a longtime pal of Lisa’s, gave the dog to a friend who ended up returning it to a shelter unbeknownst to Dorit. Lisa caught wind of it, got upset, and her fellow ‘wives accused her of leaking the story to the press, which Lisa denied. All of this caused a huge rift between the cast and Lisa ultimately decided to walk away from the show, though she still is pretty vocal on social media about her feelings! “I know she tweets a lot and not necessarily about the show, but who knows,” the All In By Teddi founder and accountability coach added. “Maybe not. Maybe it’s painful to watch.”

Teddi and her fellow co-stars do seem at peace not speaking to LVP, but this season, it seems to be all about Denise Richards, 49, who Teddi has barely spoken to in months with the exception of a charitable exchange that Kyle Richards, 51, initiated. “We all talked just for a second,” Teddi said, adding she hasn’t had a real conversation with Denise since the cast trip to Rome in November 2019. “We all texted about our donations for the masks. Kyle sent us a group text and we all said we’re in and that’s the last time I’ve actually spoken to her.”

Another thing Teddi is focusing on while she’s safely at home with her family, which now includes new baby Dove, 2 months, is work, which she claims is busier than ever with so many people struggling to find ways to stay in shape on a budget during quarantine. “Go over [to] @allinbyteddi on my work Instagram,” Teddi shared. “We do live workouts 4 days a week for free.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can tune in Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo to catch up on the drama this season.