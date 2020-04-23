At Home With ‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais: She Jokes About Choosing Wine Over Workouts

Garcelle Beauvais is taking her stay at home order in Beverly Hills very seriously, but her workouts, not so much!



Garcelle Beauvais, 53, may just be getting her feet wet on her first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she’s already a pro at managing her needs while at home during quarantine. Garcelle, along with several other people getting through their long days and nights hunkered down as the world deals with the COVID-19 epidemic, is fully stocked up on the goods. The important thing is the reality star is definitely listening to her body! And like any good Bravolebrity, this new ‘wife knows that a good beverage is a necessity! The actress and mother of 3 chatted EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife from her Beverly Hills home on April 15 about her movie nights, why she’s always running out of snacks and why wine over workouts is her current mantra!

What are you doing to stay fit and in shape during this time? “That’s the hardest thing. I am definitely going for walks. I am stretching. I am trying to you know, every time I see someone on TV doing an exercise thing for 5 minutes and I’m like, ‘I need a glass of wine.’

What are you binge watching during quarantine? “Oh boy, Little Fires Everywhere. I’m obsessed with it. I wish we would just drop them all. I can’t believe I’m going to say this but, 90 Day Fiance’. I’m obsessed with that show. When they’re watching the show comments, I love. I’m watching a lot of TV, which I try not to but my kids and I are watching a lot of movies. We just saw Get Out.

What did you have to stock up on? “I stocked up on snacks because my kids snack a lot. I’m always like, ‘Oh my God! We just had a meal,’ or, ‘We just had breakfast!’ So, a lot of frozen waffles and frozen fruit and then chips and they love really spicy stuff, Doritos, stuff like that, and regular food too.”

What’s on your quarantine playlist? “I’m all about DJ Nice. He saved me so many nights where I’m like, ‘I don’t know what to do!’ and playing DNice has helped me organize my closet, re-do my linen closet. He tells me like, ‘Stay motivated!’ while listening to great music.