Wendy Williams Defends Kardashians After LisaRaye Says They ‘Changed’ Realistic ‘Body Shapes’

Wendy Williams can’t get behind LisaRaye McCoy’s claim that the Kardashians changed the way women view acceptable body shapes. Instead, she placed the blame elsewhere during a rant about plastic surgery on April 23.

The blame game is getting intense! Wendy Williams defended the Kardashian family after actress, LisaRaye McCoy argued that they’re the reason women strive to obtain unrealistic body shapes. The talk show host, 55, reacted to McCoy’s comments on Thursday morning and explained why she believes doctors are to blame.

“There are women who are born with a natural heart booty, and pendulous breasts and you know, they keep it together. But, what’s happening is, it’s not the Kardashians Lisa. — It’s the surgeons,” Wendy proclaimed, before she explained how cosmetic procedures have evolved over the years.

She continued, “20-years-ago we didn’t know what a booty implant was, 10-years-ago we didn’t know what a fat transfer was, 5-years-ago we didn’t know what a vampire facial was. These are the doctors getting really smart and people who can afford it, get it done,” Wendy said. “Then, someone all of a sudden, [like] Lisa, looks like just another woman in the street, which is, I guess what she’s saying.”

(L-R) Kris Jenner with daughters Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian on the red carpet at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

While Wendy sympathized with the Player’s Club actress, she assured McCoy that she has nothing to worry about.

“Lisa will never be just another woman in the street. I get what she’s saying. If I were her, I’d be pissed too… She’s too old to compete. Just be happy, you look terrific, you’ll never be alone, Lisa, but I get it,” Wendy said, noting, “I wasn’t born with one of those bodies. I don’t have one now, but I etch stuff out. Thank god for technology!”

McCoy appeared on FOX Soul Live’s April 20 episode of Out Loud with Claudia Jordan when she made her comments about the Kardashians’ influence on women. Also in the social distancing beauty conversation were stars, Syleena Johnson and Vivica A. Fox.

“The Kardashian’s have single-handedly changed the woman’s body shape that is acceptable right now,” McCoy began. The rest of the women presumably agreed as they smirked and sipped their tea.

“Now it’s a small waist, and all this a**, which look like the ankles can’t even hold up all of that,” she said. “I don’t even want my body to look like that because that’s the body everybody has right now.”

She added, “Every generation after that feels like that’s what they have to do to secure the bag.” Claudia Jordan chimed in and said that “everyone looks the same” because they “all are going to the same doctor.”

The Kardashians have not responded to LisaRaye McCoy’s comments. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for the actress for comment.