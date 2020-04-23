Porsha Williams’ Daughter Pilar, 1, Looks Too Cute In Gucci Outfit & Red Bow While Driving Toy Car

Porsha Williams posted the most adorable snaps of her mini-me Pilar, wearing a bright red bow as she drove a toy Range Rover.

She may only be 1, but Porsha Williams‘s daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley, is one bougie baby! The adorable tot posed for a series of snaps, pretending to drive a toy Range Rover. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on April 23 to share a carousel post showing the sweet toddler wearing a Gucci outfit, and rocking a massive red bow in her hair. “Life is Gucci baby @pilarjhena enjoying some vitamin D,” Porsha captioned the post with a red heart and rainbow emojis. The pics showed little Pilar in a white tee with a Gucci print on the front, white pants and beige ugg boots. What a stylish bub!

Her adorable curls fell down her face as she smiled and laughed while ‘drivng’ the black vehicle, which was even fitted out with leather seats! Fans were quick to comment on how sweet Porsha’s little mini-me looked. “Awwww too cute… love it PJ with her own ‘baby license’,” one wrote, while another commented, “I had no idea these little trucks had LEATHER seats!! gotta love a bougie baby!”

It’s clear the reality TV star is enjoying every moment of being at home in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic with little Pilar, who just celebrated her first birthday in March 2020. The superstar bub even made her first appearance on Watch What Happens Live recently! Porsha’s daughter got to virtually “meet” her new bestie, Andy Cohen‘s one-year-old son, Benjamin Cohen, on the April 5 episode of the talk show. Like most talk shows during the coronavirus crisis, WWHL is broadcasting from home, and all guests are appearing remotely.

PJ and Benjamin really weren’t having it, but their parents were so delighted. They talked about how many teeth their babies have now, and Andy made a hilarious RHOA reference at the end. He got Benjamin to wave and say “Say bye, Ashy!” — a callback to one of Porsha’s most famous lines from the show.