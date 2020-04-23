Joe Jonas Kisses Sophie Turner Passionately In Trailer For Surprise Jonas Brothers Concert Film

The Jonas Brothers just announced they’re dropping a concert film, and judging by how passionately Sophie Turner kissed Joe Jonas in the trailer, their biggest fans – aka their wives – are hyped!

“I thought I was done with the Jonas Brothers.” So begins the trailer for Happiness Continues, the concert video premiering on Apr. 24 (12am ET) on Amazon Prime. In the trailer, released Thursday (Apr. 23), Nick Jonas, 27, Joe Jonas, 30, and Kevin Jonas, 32, hint at the struggles they went through to get back on the same stage together. But, as the trailer shows, the three Bros had a little support along the way. Not only do their wives – Priyanka Chopra, 37, Sophie Turner, 24, and Danielle Jonas, 33 – watch them perform, but there’s also one scene where they all meet backstage in a warm embrace. Sophie then kisses Joe, Nick hugs Priyanka, and it couldn’t get any sweeter.

The trailer for the film – which clearly was filmed during their Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begin Tour – hints that emotions will be high as the JoBros revisit their boyband past. “It’s great to know that these songs have been someone’s soundtrack to a lot of their favorite memories in their life. “We’re kind of their boys, in a way. We own that, we love it. Just want to make them proud.” As to when fans can see it, it’s literally just hours away: Happiness Continues… Tonight at MIDNIGHT ET on @amazonprimevideo. Join us for a celebratory livestream today at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, and we’ll be answering your questions,” the band captioned the announcement.

The JoBros first hinted at this announcement with an Apr. 22 video. “We were really excited about the Vegas shows, but unfortunately, we had to cancel,” said Joe. “But, in lieu of that, we’re going to do a live stream,” said Nick, referring to the Q&A and announcement. “It’s going to be, pretty awesome,” said Joe, after considering the big secret he and his brothers were holding out. “We have things to talk to you about.”

Happiness Continues… Tonight at MIDNIGHT ET. pic.twitter.com/SqxBKlLua8 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) April 23, 2020

The Jonas Brothers were scheduled to kick off their first-ever Vegas residency on Apr. 1 at the Park MGM, but canceled “after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff and families’ wellness,” the brothers said in a statement. We did not make this decision lightly,” the band added. “We were so excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety. we are sad to disappoint you guys, but it’s important to everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy.”

Since putting their music lives on hold, the Jonas Brothers have quarantined with their respective significant others – Joe with Sophie Turner, nick with Priyanka Chopra, Kevin with Danielle Jonas. Though, the trio did bust out their best suit blazers to help John Krasinski throw a virtual prom on the Apr. 19 episode of Some Good News. The JoBros, who Rolling Stone notes never went to prom themselves, performed a socially distant version of their song, “Sucker.”

We are all going through this together,” Krasinski said to all those joining him for this virtual prom (which featured Chance The Rapper and Billie Eilish.) “It’s a very weird time, but each and every one of you is missing something, and this is the least I could do, and I couldn’t be more proud to do it.”