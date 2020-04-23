Alex Trebek Jokes That ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Is A ‘Loser’ & Fans Crack Up — ‘He’s A Savage’

What is…savage? Alex Trebek cracked that a ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant was a ‘loser’ for her nerdy hobby, and his joke has fans on Twitter screaming.

Alex Trebek is known for decades of snarky comments on Jeopardy! — but this? This is next level. A rerun clip from the iconic game show surfaced on Twitter on April 23, and it’s got the internet rolling. In the video, Alex, 79, approaches a woman named Susan during the segment where he gets to know the contestants. She enthusiastically launches into telling him about her preferred genre of music: something called “nerdcore hip hop.” Alex starts off by saying, “her favorite music is something I’ve never heard of, but it doesn’t sound like fun.” Off to a stellar start, but it’s not the most biting thing he says. Not by a long shot. The poor woman explains what she loves about he music, telling him, “I think it’s very fun! It’s called nerdcore hip hop. It’s people who identify as nerdy rapping about the things they love: video games, science fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners. You know. It’s really catchy and fun.”

“Losers, in other words,” Alex responds to laughter from the audience. Ouch! Naturally, the clip is going viral from the sheer savagery. “Alex Trebek staring in the face of death has turned this man into a savage,” one person tweeted, adding the skull emoji. For reference, Alex announced in March 2019 that he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. One year later, Alex is still battling the cancer, but doing well and continuing to host the game show in its 36th season. “Aaw man, I LOVE Jep & Alex but that’s MESSED UP!” another fan tweeted in response to seeing the video.

Thousands upon thousands of tweets kept pouring in — most of them praising Alex for the hilarity. “Alex Trebek should be allowed to kill the contestants if they displease him. At least give him a long bullwhip so he can punish them from across the set. He has earned it,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “Didn’t know you could murder somebody on live TV but if you’re Alex Trebek, anything flies,” said another.

Alex Trebek staring in the face of death has turned this man into a savage 💀 pic.twitter.com/kxaB3dtAyk — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) April 23, 2020

This is the second time a clip from Jeopardy! has gone viral this month. Fans couldn’t stop laughing when he was forced recite the lyrics to Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts” as a clue on the March 29 episode of the show. Hearing Alex very seriously read “new man on the Minnesota Vikings” truly is something else.