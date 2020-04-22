Kylie Jenner Tries Scaring Mom Kris While She’s Sleeping — Watch The Matriarch’s Unbelievable Reaction

Kylie Jenner was up to funny business while quarantining with her mom, Kris, in her $12 million Palm Springs pad! Kylie filmed herself sneaking up to a sleepy Kris, who didn’t react the way Kylie exactly anticipated.

Kylie Jenner, 22, tried to pull an Ellen DeGeneres on Kris Jenner! The makeup mogul decided to give her mom the startle of her life while Kris was taking a nap inside her $12 million Palm Springs mansion on April 21. Lucky for fans, Kylie decided to film this hilarious attempt for her Instagram Story. “Guys you’re not going to believe this. I found a Kris Jenner in her natural habitat,” Kylie whispered into her cell phone as she slowly approached the unsuspecting Kris. In a barely audible voice, Kylie whispered again, “A Kris Jenner in her natural habitat.”

Kylie mused that this “Kris Jenner” is “very dangerous,” and even zoomed right in on the matriarch’s shut eyelids. The billionaire proceeded to emit two high-pitched screams that could only be compared to a wild animal call. To Kylie’s astonishment, Kris didn’t immediately jump out of her hanging daybed. “Are you serious? It takes you that long to wake up?,” Kylie asked, incredulous. Kris did eventually wake up to say, “You guys are crazy” (Kylie was accompanied by a friend). Not exactly the same reaction Kris gave when someone popped out of a box backstage at The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018.

Kylie has switched up her quarantine scenery! After isolating at her Hidden Hills mansion with daughter Stormi Webster, 2, for weeks, the duo took a trip to Kris’s home in Palm Springs for Easter weekend and haven’t left since. Travis Scott, 27, also joined his family for Easter, although it’s unclear if he also remained in the desert getaway with his ex and their daughter.

Besides giving Kris a hard time, Kylie is also using her quarantine to take advantage of the pool at her mom’s backup home! The Kylie Cosmetics CEO has posed in a number of bikinis throughout her staycation, like this tiny red bikini and this ruched nude swimwear set.