Now that True Thompson is two, she’s got her very own pink tricycle. Mom Khloe Kardashian shared the cutest videos of her going out for a ride.

It looks like True Thompson got a new set of wheels when she turned two-years-old on Apr. 12. She already has the glittery pink mini-Bentley that her mom Khloe Kardashian gifted her with in July 2019. Now has an adorable pink tricycle! The 35-year-old mother of one couldn’t wait to show off how True took to her trike immediately. She shared two Instagram stories videos on Apr. 21 of her daughter sitting aboard the tricycle, with one in her driveway and the other out on the street in front of her Hidden Hills, CA home.

In the first video, True could be seen ringing the bell over and over again, while getting a good feel for the handle bars as well. She was so cute with her hair pulled up in two adorable buns, after mama Khloe had been letting her wear her natural curls down while they had playtime during the coronavirus lockdown. She was safely in Khloe’s driveway as she inspected her new toy.

Temps are heating up in L.A. and True was properly dressed for the warm spring day. She could be seen in a white tank top with knit lace straps and tiny circular patterns on it. She was wearing matching shorts and white toeless slide-on shoes to complete her look for her tricycle ride. Khloe made sure her daughter was nicely accessorized, with gold stud earrings, a small gold chain necklace and shiny silver and gold bracelets on both wrists.

Next up was a video of True out in the street on her new wheels. While fans didn’t get to see her pedal out there, she was sitting on her tricycle and still completely fascinated by the bell, ringing it over and over. Khloe lives in a gated community, so traffic is usually at a minimum. Also, state of California has been under a stay at home lockdown due to the coronavirus since March 19. That made for almost no cars on Khloe’s street, so she could safely show True how to use her trike.

The mother and daughter have spent so many memorable moments together during their self-isolation, with life slowing down and so many businesses forced to close. They’ve spent countless hours in Khloe’s backyard while True plays in her massive life-size playhouse, that features a full living room, kitchen and windows. Khloe and ex Tristan Thompson, 29, celebrated True’s second birthday as a family unit on April 12 with a Trolls-themed party for just the three of them. A bigger celebration will take place once the COVID-19 lockdown ends and gatherings of more than 10 people are allowed in California.