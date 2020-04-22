‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Famous Rock Star Is Revealed As The Banana

The race to the Battle of the Sixes is on! The April 22 episode of ‘The Masked Singer’ featured new performances from the Frog, Kitty, Banana, and Rhino. In the end, the Banana was unmasked.

The Masked Singer face-offs in the April 22 episode feature Frog vs. Kitty and Banana vs. Rhino. The loser of each face-off performs again in a smackdown and one will be eliminated. Sharon Osbourne is the guest panelist for the night to help the other panelists try and figure out the celebrities behind the masks. The Frog vs. Kitty face-off is up first. The Frog sizzles with his performance of Pitbull’s “Fireball.” Like last time, the masked singers bring out a bag full of clues. The Frog’s features a keyboard, sneakers, ice cube tray, and the Japanese flag.

Sharon brings up the Frog’s “take it the bank” hint and thinks he’s referring to Carlton Banks, the character from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, so she guesses Alfonso Ribeiro. Jenny McCarthy thinks the ice cube tray is a clue and the Frog is Ice Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson Jr. Ken Jeong guesses Katt Williams.

The Kitty takes the stage to sing a beautiful rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors.” Her bag contains a dragon and an angel, among other things. Because of Grease and High School Musical clues, Jenny believes the Kitty is Vanessa Hudgens. Nicole Scherzinger goes with Emma Roberts, while both Ken and Sharon go with Kate Bosworth. The winner of the face-off is the Frog!

The Banana and Rhino go head-to-head next. The Banana performs Bob Dylan’s “Knocking on Heaven’s Door” on the piano. His bag reveals an x-ray scan of a cat, bug spray, a Nashville police badge, and a backstage crew pass. Jenny is picking up on the rocker clues and points out that the x-ray is a CAT scan. She thinks the Banana is Bret Michaels because he suffered a brain hemorrhage in 2010. Sharon agrees with Jenny. Ken and Nicole guess Keith Urban and Kid Rock.

The Rhino performs “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber. He admits that he’s put a lot of pressure on himself in the past and that’s when he “flopped.” His bag contains a stocking with coal in it, a Tennessee flag, a house, and a seal. Robin Thicke guesses Sam Hunt, while Sharon goes with David Hasselhoff. Ken goes wild and picks Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott. The winner of this face-off is the Rhino.

The smackdown between the Kitty and Banana starts out with Kitty singing a fabulous rendition of Sia’s “Unstoppable.” The Banana brings it with his performance of “Brick House” by the Commodores. The Kitty ends up winning this smackdown, so this means that the Banana is going home. The Banana is revealed as Poison member BRET MICHAELS!