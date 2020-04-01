‘The Masked Singer’: The Top Clues About The Identity Of The Frog

The Frog is one of the frontrunners this season on ‘The Masked Singer.’ This masked singer has yet to be revealed but there are a number of clues that hint at this famous person’s identity.

The Frog first made his debut when Group B hit the stage on The Masked Singer. He’s made it to the Super Nine, where he’ll compete against more masked singers. The Frog has delivered incredible performances of 50 Cent’s “In Da Club,” MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This,” and more. It’s clear that the Frog is no stranger to music. He’s wowed us with some of the best performances of the season.

The Frog has revealed a number of hints in his clue packages. He admitted that he “left the stardom as fast as a lightning bolt” and “never had a chance to evolve my image and do things my way.” The Frog’s friend said that “life hasn’t always been easy for him” he’s “paved the way for so many people.” There were a number of “prince” references in his clue packages, which made the panelists think the Frog is someone connected to Prince. The Frog said he’s “always shooting to be seen as the prince of my game.” He also typed, “Not every Frog wants to be a Prince.”

The panelists have guessed celebrities such as Ludacris, Tommy Davidson, and Omarion. However, a popular theory is that The Frog is Bow Wow. He was known as the Prince of Hip Hop when he was younger. There was also a CSI clue in one of the Frog’s packages, which hints at Bow Wow’s role on the short-lived CSI: Cyber. The basketballs in the clue packages are a reference to Bow Wow’s movie Like Mike!

The Super Nine — the Frog, Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle, Kitty, Banana, Astronaut, Night Angel, and Rhino — will be coming together for the first time during the April 1 episode. The Masked Singer season 3 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.