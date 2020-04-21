NeNe Leakes, 52, Claps Back After Hater Accuses Her Of Being ‘Too Old’ For IG Dance Challenge

Step aside, haters! NeNe Leakes’ ‘Hunni’ dance challenge was mocked on Instagram, and the ‘RHOA’ star fired back at those who weren’t feeling it.

NeNe Leakes, 52, teamed up with The Shade Room to help out ten people who are struggling amidst the coronavirus pandemic. On April 20, she launched her “Hunni” dance challenge, where she asks her fans to show off their dance moves to her song, “Hunni,” for a chance to win $500. Ten dancers will be randomly selected to win the prize. After The Shade Room announced the contest on Instagram, it was greeted with mixed reviews.

While many fans were thrilled by the opportunity to take part in the “Hunni” dance challenge, others couldn’t help but throw some shade. “Ain’t nobody doing this,” one hater wrote, while another added, “Who told her that this was ok.” However, it was when a critic brought NeNe’s age into it that she felt the need to fire back. “That song is so mf annoying and she’s too old for this,” the hater commented, along with an eye-rolling emoji.

So, NeNe wrote back, “Who’s too old to make money? Besides, we are supporting those who are outta work! I ain’t too hold to pay, huh?” Dozens of commenters began weighing in after that, with many supporting NeNe’s decision to give back during tough times.

NeNe dropped “Hunni” earlier this month. Even before the song came out, NeNe has been urging her fans and followers to show off their dance moves to the track, and has posted several of her favorite videos on her Instagram Stories. The “Hunni” challenge is definitely a great way for fans to get noticed by NeNe herself, while also giving them the opportunity to win some money during tough times. There’s nothing wrong with that!