NeNe Leakes Drops Teaser For Her Next Single ‘Hunni’ On Instagram

NeNe Leakes is getting closer to the release of her new single! The ‘RHOA’ vet shared a new preview of ‘[Come and Get This] Hunni’ with Lady Luck, which drops on April 12. They danced to the track in the studio in a new video NeNe posted on April 3!

Lady Luck. NeNe Leakes seems very satisfied with her new song , “[Come And Get This] Hunni” in collaboration with 5x certified gold and platinum recording artist, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, posted a video of her and Lady Luck listening to their collaboration in the studio on April 3. The duo and a few pals danced to the upbeat track as Lady Luck held a bottle of alcohol in one hand and a champagne bottle in the other.

NeNe captioned the video with lyrics from the song, writing, “Imma show you how to get to the money HUNNI.” The full track will officially release on April 12th, she said, noting that she is “the number 1 housewife PERIODT.” NeNe added the hashtags, “#Unmatched #bossbitch #thethreat #mynamecarryweight #headbitchincharge #immablowyourheadoff.”

This is the second teaser NeNe dropped for “HUNNI,” which Tamar Braxton is already a fan of. “Poppin sis,” the singer wrote under NeNe’s post. And, we couldn’t agree more!

(Video credit: NeNe Leakes/Instagram)

NeNe shared the first teaser for “HUNNI” just one night prior. She also revealed what’s believed to be the cover art for the new single in a post on Instagram.

“YOU B–CHES COULD NEVA HUNNI,” she wrote in the caption of a video that played a snippet of the track. The cartoon art featured the Bravo star in wearing a gold crown and a sparkling white dress as she held a class of champagne.

NeNe’s caption included more lyrics from the highly anticipated new song and a note for her fans directing them to do “dance challenges.” She promised to post the videos on her Instagram Stories. “The best dance will be in the video” for ‘HUNNI,'” NeNe revealed.