Maren Morris Claps Back At Trolls Who Think She’s Had Botox While In Self-Isolation

Maren Morris took to Instagram to share a makeup-free photo of herself cuddling her three-week-old son Hayes and when one troll told her to ‘stop with the botox’ she set them straight with a lighthearted answer.

Maren Morris, 30, wants to make sure her followers know that she is not getting botox during her time in quarantine! The singer, who just gave birth to her first child, son Hayes, on Mar. 23, took to Instagram to share a photo of her cuddling her newborn in a light brown over-the-shoulder sling. She has her long locks down and is looking at the camera with a fresh gorgeous makeup-free face in the snapshot, and captioned it with some lyrics from the song “Mary” by Patty Griffin.

Although Maren’s latest pic was adorable, not all her followers were kind and one even accused her of enhancing her face with botox. “Stop with the botox,” the follower wrote along with a laughing and clown emoji. The new mom didn’t hesitate to respond and clap back at the comment, but she also made sure to make a joke in the process. “dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we’re in the middle of a quarantine. he botox was long worn off,” she wrote along with a laughing emoji.

It’s great to know despite the criticism, Maren is taking in the joys of motherhood and not letting anyone get her down! The brunette beauty had been very open about her pregnancy process before having little Hayes and she even performed up until the ninth month! On Mar. 7, just 16 days before giving birth, she took the stage at the Houston Rodeo to sing her heart out while showing off her cute almost full-term baby bump. She shared her excitement about the opportunity with a photo on Instagram and a caption. “That’s a wrap, Texas #9monthsAndDidTheFreakingRodeo,” the caption read.

We can’t wait to see more pics of Maren’s adorable new tot. We’re glad to see her staying safe and healthy!