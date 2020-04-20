‘Friends & Family Hustle’: Tiny Mocks T.I. As He Attempts To Direct Heiress’ Commercial

The April 20 episode of ‘Friends & Family’ Hustle features a bonding moment for T.I. and Tiny’s family — but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some playful disagreements along the way!

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris rounded up all of their kids for a big family commercial shoot on the April 20 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. The shoot was for the pair’s youngest child, Heiress Harris’, nail polish line, and every family member had a part in filming. The roles were decided during a family bowling night, during which T.I. declared that he wanted to direct the shoot. At first, Tiny is skeptical. “I know Tip’s a perfectionist,” she admitted in a confessional. “But the key to a happy marriage is to step aside and let him do what he wants to do — until he needs me to step in and take over!”

On the day of the shoot, T.I. made it clear that he was taking his job very seriously, and let all the kids know that he would only answer to Director Harris. “I’m a little nervous,” Tiny said. “Tip has a way of taking things too far with this director thing.” Even the pair’s son, Major Harris, was worried about how it would go. “Every time my family does something big like this, everything gets out of hand,” Major explained. “Knowing dad, he’s going to be a strict director.”

Things did not start out well for T.I., as Heiress struggled to focus and he grew frustrated when things weren’t being filmed right. At one point, Tiny even tried to step in, but of course, Tip wasn’t having it. “I’m just trying to help you as a producer!” she told her husband. “We’re working with kids.” She sarcastically added, “I know you’re used to working with very professional people!”

Eventually, she let T.I. take over, but not without muttering under her breath, “This freakin’ director is hard-headed! I’m never hiring him again!” Finally, everything came together, and the entire family was happy with the results. “It was a little rocky at first,” Tiny admitted. “But eventually, Heiress got in the groove and the commercial came together.” Of course, she couldn’t end it without throwing one last dig at T.I. “Tip, on the other hand — he needs to direct his a** to film school!” Tiny concluded. Friends & Family Hustle airs on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. on VH1.