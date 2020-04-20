Rihanna Slays In Sexy Silver Dress For Hot New Fenty Beauty Pics

Rihanna is sizzling in silver in new photos from her latest Fenty Beauty campaign! The singer, who’s pictured modeling her new cream blush and bronzer, shows off major skin and a side tattoo in a curve-hugging, strapless dress!

Rihanna treated fans to a slew of sexy photos on Sunday night, April 19, and we can’t look away! The “Believe It” singer, 32, stunned in a satin silver dress as she modeled her new Fenty Beauty cream blush and cream bronzer. In one snap from the new campaign, RiRi debuted what appeared to be a new gun tattoo on her right side.

The Grammy-winner has been knee deep in work for her Fenty Beauty brand. Rihanna’s new Cheeks Out Collection is said to melt right into your makeup to give your skin a fresh glow and color. RiRi gave fans a pro tip, and revealed that she used the brand’s Face Shaping brush for an “effortless apply.”

In the new photos, Rihanna’s wearing the blush shade, “Strawberry Drip” and the Cream Bronzer in shade, “Hunnie Glaze.” She modeled the products “for a lil glow and wash of color straight from the crib!” ⁣RiRi’s new Fenty Beauty cream blushes and bronzers are available now.

(Photo credit: Rihanna/Fenty BeautyInstagram)

The singer’s full bronzed face was courtesy of Fenty Beauty by the brand’s global make-up artist Priscilla Ono. Rihanna donned her Pro Filter Soft Matte foundation in shade 340; Snap Shadows in one True Neutrals; Fly Pencil in “Bachelor Pad” and “Moon Dunez”; and Full Frontal Mascara, Brown MVP in “Medium Brown and “Black Brown.”

It’s unclear where RiRi shot the new campaign photos, but the location appeared to be in a vacant bar space. She leaned on what appeared to be a black bar as she posed in front of a wall mirror. The crew’s camera lights were blaring, as seen in the mirrors’ reflection behind her. Rihanna tagged celebrity photographer, Dennis Leupold in the new Fenty Beauty shots. Leupold is also responsible for the new Savage x Fenty lingerie campaign, which stars the brand’s lead ambassador, Normani.