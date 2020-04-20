Madison Prewett, Peter Weber’s second-ex from ‘The Bachelor’ brought together several former contestants of the reality show to take on a TikTok makeup video and some of their captions and responses called out the hunk.

It looks like 28-year-old Peter Weber‘s exes aren’t afraid to shade him a little for the whole world to see! Some of The Bachelor star’s exes, including Madison Prewett, 24, and former contestants of the reality dating show, Tammy Ly, Mykenna Dorn, Kelsey Weier, Kiarra Norman, and Deandra Kanu, from his reality dating show, got together on TikTok and created an epic video that showed them using a makeup brush to flaunt their pre-makeup and post-makeup looks. Although the video was upbeat, some of the women didn’t hesitate to mention and poke fun at Peter in the captions and comments.

“Bach Girls get ready – quarantine style #tiktokcovers #slay #girlpower #bachelor,” Madison, who first posted the video, wrote in the caption. Tammy reposted it and wrote, “Featuring: women who are too good for Peter lol.” It didn’t stop there either. After one fan asked where Peter’s ex Bachelor girlfriend Kelley Flanagan was, Madison gave a bold and somewhat shady response by answering, “She’s with our ex lol.”

Although Madi’s response was kind of shocking, it turns out what she said is true. Kelley has been quarantining with Peter during the coronavirus pandemic but Peter, who went from breaking off an engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss to getting with and breaking it off with Madi, insists they’re not dating. “Are we dating? No,” he said on the Apr. 6 Almost Famous podcast. “I’m the first person to admit that I’ve been through so much. The last thing I need to do is jump into another relationship. Kelley’s just someone that is just, honestly, there for me, and someone that I just really really appreciate. I’m trying to be there for her and we just get along really well. We have good chemistry. Who knows what the future holds. I’m not saying nothing could happen. But right now, I’m just taking things really slow and enjoying each other’s time.”

It sure will be interesting to see where things go for Peter and the women from here but in the meantime, we’ll just sit back and enjoy their quarantine videos!