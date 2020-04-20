Watch
Hollywood Life

Peter Weber Shaded On TikTok By ‘Bachelor’ Contestants, Including Ex Madison Prewett — Watch

Peter Weber, Madison Prewett
Shutterstock
THE BACHELOR - "2406" - On the second explosive episode this week, airing on a special night, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, Peter will need to concentrate on his developing relationships in Santiago, the vibrant capital of Chile. His first date raises serious concerns when she reveals she has never been in love before. Can she convince Peter that she is ready to settle down and get married? Another woman is getting a second one-on-one date causing a furor with one devastated bachelorette who hasn't even had one yet. (ABC/Francisco Roman) PETER WEBER, VICTORIA F.
THE BACHELOR - "2401" - Handsome airline pilot Peter Weber is ready to take off on an international journey filled with romance, high drama and love! He grabbed Hannah B.'s attention with his boyish charm and one storied night in a windmill, but Bachelor Nation was shocked when she ended their relationship. Now, their heartthrob is back to hand out the roses and search for his happily ever after as he stars in the 24th edition of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," premiering with a big three-hour special, MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) PETER WEBER, HANNAH BROWN
THE BACHELOR - "2407" - The pressure mounts as hometown dates loom, but first Peter and the remaining six women travel to beautiful Lima. After a supportive conversation with his mom, Peter is inspired to pay the women a surprise visit for a serious chat. How will they respond to his wake-up call to focus on their feelings? Madison and Peter come to a make-or-break moment in their relationship after a magical day together. Peter and Natasha spend a whirlwind day shopping, eating and having fun, but will the chemistry be there? Kelsey has a family secret she dares to share with the charming pilot, but will she get a rose and a hometown date? The dreaded three-on-one date pits one confident woman against two panic-stricken bachelorettes. The tough decisions are just beginning for Peter, as four women prepare to take him home to meet their families on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, FEB. 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Francisco Roman) NATASHA, PETER WEBER
THE BACHELOR - "2406" - On the second explosive episode this week, airing on a special night, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, Peter will need to concentrate on his developing relationships in Santiago, the vibrant capital of Chile. His first date raises serious concerns when she reveals she has never been in love before. Can she convince Peter that she is ready to settle down and get married? Another woman is getting a second one-on-one date causing a furor with one devastated bachelorette who hasn't even had one yet. (ABC/Francisco Roman) MYKENNA View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Madison Prewett, Peter Weber’s second-ex from ‘The Bachelor’ brought together several former contestants of the reality show to take on a TikTok makeup video and some of their captions and responses called out the hunk.

It looks like 28-year-old Peter Weber‘s exes aren’t afraid to shade him a little for the whole world to see! Some of The Bachelor star’s exes, including Madison Prewett, 24, and former contestants of the reality dating show,  Tammy LyMykenna DornKelsey WeierKiarra Norman, and Deandra Kanu, from his reality dating show, got together on TikTok and created an epic video that showed them using a makeup brush to flaunt their pre-makeup and post-makeup looks. Although the video was upbeat, some of the women didn’t hesitate to mention and poke fun at Peter in the captions and comments.

“Bach Girls get ready – quarantine style #tiktokcovers #slay #girlpower #bachelor,” Madison, who first posted the video, wrote in the caption. Tammy reposted it and wrote, “Featuring: women who are too good for Peter lol.” It didn’t stop there either. After one fan asked where Peter’s ex Bachelor girlfriend Kelley Flanagan was, Madison gave a bold and somewhat shady response by answering, “She’s with our ex lol.”

Although Madi’s response was kind of shocking, it turns out what she said is true. Kelley has been quarantining with Peter during the coronavirus pandemic but Peter, who went from breaking off an engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss to getting with and breaking it off with Madi, insists they’re not dating. “Are we dating? No,” he said on the Apr. 6 Almost Famous podcast. “I’m the first person to admit that I’ve been through so much. The last thing I need to do is jump into another relationship. Kelley’s just someone that is just, honestly, there for me, and someone that I just really really appreciate. I’m trying to be there for her and we just get along really well. We have good chemistry. Who knows what the future holds. I’m not saying nothing could happen. But right now, I’m just taking things really slow and enjoying each other’s time.”

It sure will be interesting to see where things go for Peter and the women from here but in the meantime, we’ll just sit back and enjoy their quarantine videos!