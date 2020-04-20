Meghan King Edmonds Dances To ‘Single Ladies’ After Ex Jim Seems To Confirm New Romance

After Jim Edmonds revealed that he’s quarantining with Kortnie O’Connor, his ex, Meghan King Edmonds, took to Instagram to share a sexy video of herself dancing to ‘Single Ladies.’

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star, Meghan King Edmonds, seems to subtly be throwing some shade at her ex, Jim Edmonds, in a new TikTok video. On April 17, Meghan posted a video of herself taking on the ‘pillow challenge,’ by wearing nothing but a belted pillow on the social media site. In the video, she blasted Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” while showing off her dance moves. “Got all dressed up to go to the Quarantine Club tonight,” Meghan joked in her caption. “At least there won’t be a line at the bathroom!!”

This fun video came just one day after Jim seemed to confirm that he’s in a new relationship with Kortnie O’Connor. Jim posted photos of himself working out in his home gym during quarantine, and revealed that Kortnie has joined him in isolation. Although he didn’t blatantly confirm that she’s his girlfriend, fans are speculating that something is definitely going on between the two. Interestingly, Kortnie is the same woman who allegedly had a threesome with Jim and Meghan earlier in the exes’ relationship (Meghan revealed the threesome news in January, but did not name the other woman involved).

Back in January, when Meghan first opened up about previously having a threesome with Jim and an unidentified family friend, she also claimed that Jim was now dating the other woman involved. However, Jim’s Instagram posts with Kortnie earlier this month were the first time that he acknowledged that they were hanging out.

Meghan and Jim split in October, four months after his steamy text messages with another woman were exposed online in June. After the texts leaked, Jim admitted to having a “lapse in judgement,” but said he did not physically cheat on his wife of five years. Meghan admitted to being absolutely devastated and feeling “abandoned” after the scandal, but it was Jim who eventually filed for divorce.