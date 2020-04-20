Julianne Hough was here to ‘brighten’ her followers’ day with a new photo she posted to her Instagram account, showing off her impressively toned core and rocking a comfortable outfit while hanging out in her Los Angeles home!

As if her impeccable singing and dancing wasn’t enough to put a smile on our faces, Julianne Hough took to her Instagram account on April 19 to shared a photo that featured her sunny disposition and makeup-free face! The Dancing With The Stars alum, 31, posted a photo on her social media account wearing a super comfy outfit that featured black leggings, a gray crop top, an unbuttoned flannel shirt and a bright yellow beanie! Julianne looked cool, calm, and collected while posing for her mirror selfie where her muscular abs were on full display. She captioned her post with a question to her five million followers. “Yellow always brightens my day. What color are you feelin’ today?” Julianne asked her fans.

A number of followers chimed in with their answers, noting colors like orange, green, and even black give them the warm, fuzzy feeling they need to get through the day. But it was only a few short days ago that audiences were seeing Julianne, her brother Derek Hough, 34, and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert show off their impeccable dance movies during the April 16 Disney Family Singalong on ABC! Derek and Hayley kicked off the number — “Be Our Guest” — dressed up in their Beauty & The Best finest! Once Julianne chimed in to FaceTime her brother, she gladly joined in the fun with perfect synchronized moves even though she wasn’t even in the same room as Hayley and Derek!

Like millions of other concerned citizens during the global COVID-19 pandemic, Julianne has been staying safely in her LA home per the state’s stay-at-home precautions. But while Julianne is in LA, her husband, NHL veteran Brooks Laich, 36, has been staying in Idaho. On April 16, Julianne was spotted with her longtime pal, Ben Barnes, going for a stroll in her neighborhood. Brooks, meanwhile, has been documenting his time outdoors on his Instagram page, taking in the bright sun and beautiful nature as much as he can!

Julianne is definitely no stranger to showing off her toned physique, but her laid back look on April 19 was a definite treat for fans. Perhaps it even offered them some style inspo during quarantine! Regardless, we cannot wait to see the new updates Julianne gives her fans in the future!