At Home With Rapper Aye B: How The Weeknd’s New Music Is Getting Her Through Quarantine

You have worked so incredibly hard to get to this point. Could you have ever imagined a virus would cause you to reschedule everything? “Honestly, if you told me this would’ve happened a month ago I wouldn’t have believed it. It’s so sad that so many lives have been lost and its affected people’s lively hood, so my heart goes out to those people, of course. And while it’s a shame I had to postpone my very first tour, I believe everything happens for a reason and honestly I would never want to put my fans in a place of danger. I would never wan’t put myself in a place of danger with my team, but we’re definitely going to go back out on tour soon and we’re looking forward to it. Right now, I’m praying that everybody stays safe.”

Going on tour with Mod Sun must have been amazing! What was it like travel together? “Honestly, it was so much fun to travel together! Every single night was like a party! It was just an experience that I’ll never forget, especially being my first tour! Mod Sun is so dope. His personality is like no one else’s, so it was a lot of fun getting to interact and getting to share special memories I will never forget. It was really fun because we got to travel across the United States, but we had to be really careful not to interact with any other people while we were driving back.”

Tell me what made you decide to release Nobody now? I wanted to release this single since the first day I recorded it, but now just felt like the right time because music gets people through tough times. This song really inspires me and puts me in a better state of mind so I wanted to share that with my fans.

What was it like to film the the video? “Filming a music video with Jeff Adair was such an amazing experience. Yella Beezy was just such a pleasure to work with we just turned up and had the best time filming the video. It’s a dope piece of art that I’m so excited I can finally share with the the world.”