‘RHOBH’: Garcelle Beauvais Shades Lisa Rinna For Being ‘The Pot Stirrer’ In Season 10

New housewife Garcelle Beauvais has opened up about joining the cast of ‘RHOBH’ and shaded her pal Lisa Rinna for stirring drama this season.

The drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is just getting started — and we’re only one episode into season 10! New housewife Garcelle Beauvais opened up to HollywoodLife about joining the cast, and totally shaded fan-favorite Lisa Rinna for being a “pot stirrer”. The 53-year-old said she was surprised by the “new side” of Lisa that she saw while filming. “I got along best with Denise [Richards] and Erika [Jayne]. It’s funny because I’ve known Lisa for so long,” she dished to HL, adding, “I felt like I don’t know this side of her or I’ve never known this side of her. She was definitely the pot stirrer this season.”

Brandi Glanville. Throughout Fans got their first glimpse of Lisa’s “pot stirring” in the season premiere when it was alleged Denise Richards had an affair with former cast member. Throughout the premiere episode , Lisa made it a point to remind audiences — and by extension Denise — that the women “sign up to show our real lives — you can’t hide anything.” Indeed, Lisa also insisted that, “Denise has a secret,” and “no matter how hard” she tries to keep it hidden, “the truth always comes out.”

Garcelle, who starred alongside Jamie Foxx on the The Jamie Foxx Show from 1996 to 2001, told us that she’s yet to “hang out” with Lisa since filming ended. “Have we hung out since the show? No. We have a group text that goes on between us, the housewives, but we’re OK,” she said. “I don’t necessarily think that the minute we’re out of quarantine I’m having lunch with her.” The mom-of-three also added that she had never spent time around her pal Lisa while there was “drama” going on. “I’ve always been a fan of Beverly Hills, obviously, I know Lisa and I know the other ladies from fancy events … I just never thought of myself on the show,” Garcelle admitted. “I don’t know if I would say [Lisa acted differently] when the cameras turned on but I’ve never really spent [time], or been around her when there’s drama.”

When it comes to rumors surrounding the alleged affair, Brandi has been doubling down, and even went on a Twitter rant during the season 10 premiere, critiquing a lot of Denise’s actions — including her treatment of a waiter. Both on and off-camera, there’s clearly a lot more in store for fans of RHOBH. For more drama from season 10, tune-in to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airing at 8pm Wednesday nights on Bravo.