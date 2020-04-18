‘RHOBH’: Garcelle Beauvais Shades Lisa Rinna For Being ‘The Pot Stirrer’ In Season 10
New housewife Garcelle Beauvais has opened up about joining the cast of ‘RHOBH’ and shaded her pal Lisa Rinna for stirring drama this season.
The drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is just getting started — and we’re only one episode into season 10! New housewife Garcelle Beauvais opened up to HollywoodLife about joining the cast, and totally shaded fan-favorite Lisa Rinna for being a “pot stirrer”. The 53-year-old said she was surprised by the “new side” of Lisa that she saw while filming. “I got along best with Denise [Richards] and Erika [Jayne]. It’s funny because I’ve known Lisa for so long,” she dished to HL, adding, “I felt like I don’t know this side of her or I’ve never known this side of her. She was definitely the pot stirrer this season.”
When it comes to rumors surrounding the alleged affair, Brandi has been doubling down, and even went on a Twitter rant during the season 10 premiere, critiquing a lot of Denise’s actions — including her treatment of a waiter. Both on and off-camera, there’s clearly a lot more in store for fans of RHOBH. For more drama from season 10, tune-in to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airing at 8pm Wednesday nights on Bravo.