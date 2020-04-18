Exclusive
Miley Cyrus: How She Feels About Responding To Chris Hemsworth’s Diss About Her Split With Liam
Miley Cyrus is ‘aware’ that her ex Liam Hemsworth’s brother Chris seemingly dissed her when he spoke about Liam getting ‘out of Malibu’ but she doesn’t want to be ‘petty.’
Miley Cyrus, 27, doesn’t want to get involved in any drama with Chris Hemsworth, 36, after he seemingly shaded her when talking about her split from his brother Liam Hemsworth, 30, in a recent interview. The singer knows that the actor admitted her ex-husband was doing well in Australia post-split, in an interview with News.com.au, as well as his “we got him out of Malibu” comment, but she’s not planning on responding. In fact, she’s using her time and energy to focus on her new relationship with Cody Simpson, 23, instead.
“Miley is aware of the comments but she won’t respond,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s not with Liam anymore and is very happy in her current relationship so as far as she’s concerned it’s just none of her business what Liam or his family says. She already spoke her truth with her music, she’s moved on now. She’s happy and in love and she’s putting her energy into trying to help as much as she can in this current crisis.”
Miley is also focusing on the new Instagram Live talk show, Bright Minded: Live With Miley, which she started in her early days in quarantine a couple of weeks ago “Miley‘s focused on the here and now, she isn’t looking backwards,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “And she doesn’t want to be petty. She wants to move on and hopes that Liam and all the Hemsworths will move on as well. Miley‘s focus is her family, her dogs, her relationship with Cody and her Instagram show that all this week has been about talking to people who are making a difference in the world. Miley wants to make a difference and not get wrapped up in a celebrity feud especially with an ex. It provides no progress to anything at any time. Miley is cool moving forward and that’s that.”
Miley and Liam officially split last summer after getting married in Dec. 2018.