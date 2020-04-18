Miley Cyrus: How She Feels About Responding To Chris Hemsworth’s Diss About Her Split With Liam

Miley Cyrus is ‘aware’ that her ex Liam Hemsworth’s brother Chris seemingly dissed her when he spoke about Liam getting ‘out of Malibu’ but she doesn’t want to be ‘petty.’

Miley Cyrus, 27, doesn’t want to get involved in any drama with Chris Hemsworth, 36, after he seemingly shaded her when talking about her split from his brother Liam Hemsworth, 30, in a recent interview. The singer knows that the actor admitted her ex-husband was doing well in Australia post-split, in an interview with News.com.au, as well as his “we got him out of Malibu” comment, but she’s not planning on responding. In fact, she’s using her time and energy to focus on her new relationship with Cody Simpson, 23, instead.

“ Miley is aware of the comments but she won’t respond,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s not with Liam anymore and is very happy in her current relationship so as far as she’s concerned it’s just none of her business what Liam or his family says. She already spoke her truth with her music, she’s moved on now. She’s happy and in love and she’s putting her energy into trying to help as much as she can in this current crisis.”