Zac Efron Trolled By Disney Fans Furious That He Didn’t Sing During ‘High School Musical’ Reunion

‘High School Musical’ fans were disappointed when Zac Efron opted not to sing with his castmates during the ‘Disney Family Singalong’ — and they made sure to let him know it on social media!

Fans were absolutely thrilled when Zac Efron was confirmed to virtually reunite with the rest of the High School Musical cast during The Disney Family Singalong on April 16. However, the excitement quickly turned to disappointment when the special aired…because Zac simply introduced the HSM performance, and didn’t sing during it himself. While Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu and more teamed up to sing “We’re All in This Together,” Zac simply filmed a short video to introduce them to the broadcast.

Host Ryan Seacrest explained that Zac had poor WiFi where he is currently quarantined, and he did appear to have a poor connection in his video. However, that didn’t stop fans from expressing their disappointment over not getting to see Zac sing. Twitter blew up with fan reactions afterward, with many people sharing hilarious GIFs and memes to express their pissed off reactions to Zac’s short-lived appearance.

One person posted a clip of someone ripping a television off the wall, and captioned it, “Me after Zac Efron introduced the HSM cast and left without singing.” Another person shared a clip of a woman crying and yelling, “You’re such a liar,” in response to Zac.

disney: zac efron is joining the hsm cast !! zac efron in 240p: here’s the hsm cast enjoy bc i ain’t singing ! us: #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/yCmCg4nSuG — carolina (@carocastxllo) April 17, 2020

zac efron on that hsm reunion: pic.twitter.com/mvG6Hy6Em7 — mon (@mcdimpelid0) April 17, 2020

Zac played Troy Bolton in all three High School Musical movies. However, he famously did not sing in the first movie, and did not join the rest of the cast while on tour for the film. Plus, he and the movie’s female lead, Vanessa, who dated in real life throughout the franchise, broke up in 2010, which has made the prospect of a full reunion quite unlikely. It looks like this is all we’re going to get from Zac!