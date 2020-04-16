Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Her Ripped Body In A Bikini While Reminiscing About Time In The Sun

Hailey Baldwin was ‘craving some’ sunshine when she posted a hot new bikini pic to her Instagram account, where the gorgeous model showed off her impressively toned body and effortless style!

The country may be in quarantine and self-isolation this spring, but Hailey Baldwin has her sights on summer! The stunning model, 23, took to her personal Instagram account on April 15 and showed off her toned physique in a gray and black string bikini. Hailey’s strong core was on full display in the photo, as she turned her face away from the camera, giving fans a look at her striking profile. The wife of “Yummy” singer Justin Bieber flashed her dazzling wedding ring on her left hand, accompanied with a number of other gold rings and a watch. Although she was clearly inside, Hailey fashioned a pair of black sunglasses and wore her hair in a tight, low bun, flaunting her chunky gold earrings. “Craving some” she began her caption with two sun emojis. She also added that she was “thinking about” Jamaica by including an emoji of the nation’s flag. You can see the photo and caption here!

Even though Hailey, like so many, is craving simpler times of sun and sand, she’s still been making the most of her time in self-isolation with her beloved husband, 26. In fact, on April 10, the hot young couple took to Instagram from Justin’s Canada home for an impromptu concert! During their Instagram live session with a pal, the two were asked to sing a duet. Without hesitation, Justin launched into the iconic chorus of Whitney Houston‘s timeless classic “I Will Always Love You.” Hailey, who confessed that she “can’t sing,” did her best to keep up with her crooning hubby, who stole the show, hitting all the right notes and flaunting his falsetto! After the song, Justin smothered his wife in a number of kisses over her cheek and neck.

Although Justin and Hailey’s loving serenade gave fans the content they had been craving, many know all too well that the “Sorry” singer was looking forward to hitting the road with his wife for his 2020 tour. “Justin and Hailey were both really excited for this tour so having to put it all on hold is obviously a blow,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, referencing the postponement of Justin’s Changes tour.

“They’re not letting it bring them down, they’ve accepted that this is the way it has to be,” the source explained. “Justin has been playing around, making music and writing songs so by the time this tour happens he’ll probably have new music to share with his fans. So, that’s something to look forward to.” The tour, which was meant to kick off on May 14 at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field, would have been Justin’s triumphant return to the stage and his first tour in nearly three years. For now, Justin and Hailey are staying safely together in self-isolation.