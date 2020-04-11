Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were SO sweet as they cuddled up on Instagram Live and belted out the chorus to this Whitney Houston classic!

Justin Bieber, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, totally melted our hearts with this impromptu moment! The pair have been popping up in various Instagram Lives since quarantining in Canada, including one on Friday, April 10. When asked by their guest to sing “a little duet,” Hailey appeared to hesitate and ask “of what?” — but it turns out her husband already had a song in mind! “And I-I-I…will always you,” Justin began, singing Whitney Houston‘s classic 90s ballad “I Will Always Love You” with perfect pitch. “Oooh, I can’t sing,” Hailey hilariously joined in.

“Loe youuuuuu,” Justin continued, showing off his incredible range! Though the song shot to popularity as part of the soundtrack for 1992’s The Bodyguard, the song was originally written and performed by Dolly Parton back in 1973! Justin is seriously so talented in the vocal department, and definitely doesn’t need any autotune or production. The couple looked so in love as they cuddled up while they chatted on the live video, and you can tell how much they’re enjoying each others’ company. “That face?” Hailey smiled as Justin finished the song. “Yay!” she exclaimed as Justin planted a slew of kisses on her cheek.

The couple kept their quarantine fashion game on point, as Justin rocked a mustard yellow hoodie from LA-based streetwear label Essentials! The cozy sweatshirt featured the labels logo embroidered onto the sleeve, in addition to a black-and-white label sewn onto the hood. The Canadian pop star rocked a light gray hat underneath, and appeared to be keeping warm for the cool Ontario temperatures! For her part, Hailey sported a black crewneck, gold hoop earrings and her gorgeous double banded wedding ring! The BareMinerals model stunned as she went makeup free for the video, showing off her picture-perfect complexion.

Justin and Hailey have been posting up a storm on social media since the quarantine began, even sharing photos from an impromptu photoshoot at his Ontario mansion! Hailey seductively posed in a bathtub wearing a plaid Patagonia shirt in a post Justin shared on April 10, followed by several where she doesn’t appear to wear any clothes at all! The photos, confirmed to be taken by Justin in a post from April 3, looked like they were straight out of a magazine.

The duo have also become quite the stars on TikTok, learning several of the viral dances and posting videos of their own. Justin most recently slayed the moves to Drake‘s “Toosie Roll,” in addition to dancing to Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage”!