Canon Curry, 1, Gets Chocolate All Over His Face While Chowing Down On A Sweet Treat — Cute Pic

Ayesha Curry shared the most adorable photo of her son Canon, proving just how much the tiny tot loves chocolate!

Easter may be over, but Cannon Curry still has chocolate all over his face! The one-year-old son of Ayesha Curry, 31, and Steph Curry, 32, posed for a super cheeky photo on his mom’s Instagram, and proved he has a massive sweet tooth. “Welp! One of my babies likes chocolate!!! (thank goodness! I thought I was alone),” Ayesha captioned her April 15 Instagram post. Proud dad Steph commented, “Look at that $10000000 smile!!!!,” while Christian musician Cory Asbury wrote, “My face this entire quarantine. #nomnomnom.” Honestly, relatable.

The sweet photo showed little Cannon wearing a blue and white check-patterned button down shirt, as he looked at the camera and flashed a sheepish smile with his mouth covered in chocolate. He looked just like his NBA superstar dad, with his big eyes and adorable curly hair. Our hearts! The family, which also includes daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, have been quarantined together amid the coronavirus outbreak, and keeping fans updated on social media.

Ayesha also took to Instagram on April 14 to share a series of snaps of her youngest’s son helping out in the kitchen. “Random pasta making pics and mommy’s little helper. My happy place,” she captioned the post. The mom-of-three wore a black cropped tee with high waisted black and white striped pants, as she pulled her hair up into a messy bun. She also accessorized with gold necklaces and a bracelet, which she showed off while hand-crafting the pasta. Little Canon wore blue and white striped pajamas, and looked so adorable in the pic posted by his mom. The NBA legend’s son held a wooden chopping board as he looked up at the camera with a cute expression. Aw!

When they’re not hanging out with their kids, Ayesha and Steph have been reminiscing, and posting up a storm of their day-to-day activities while quarantined at home. The pair look more in love than ever, and recently kicked back with a tasty looking cocktail in a video posted to Ayesha’s Instagram story. In the April 4 boomerang, filmed by Steph, the pair each hold an orange drink in an old fashioned cocktail as they flash a smile at the camera. While we weren’t sure what they were sipping, the color suggests either an orange or pineapple based recipe — yum!