Ariana Grande Slays A ‘Hercules’ Classic During ‘Disney Family Singalong’ & Looks Just Like Megara

Give us the live-action movie, Ari! Ariana Grande wowed with a gorgeous rendition of the ‘Hercules’ hit ‘I Won’t Say I’m In Love’ and looked nearly identical to the fan-fave ‘Hercules’ character Megara.

Ariana Grande joined many other celebrities for a night of magic and music on the Disney Family Singalong special. Ariana, dressed in a purple outfit and more, performed a beautiful rendition of “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from the 1997 Disney animated movie Hercules. Ariana’s vocals were top-notch as she performed from her home. She went the extra mile and sang all parts of the song! Ari revealed that she chose the song because Hercules has “always been my #1 favorite Disney movie.”

Ariana took her performance to the next level with her outfit choice. She wore a purple silk outfit for part of the performance, which gave off major Megara vibes. In the Disney movie, “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” is performed by Megara, Hercules’ love interest. Megara’s outfit of choice was a glam purple dress. The song was originally performed by Susan Egan.

The singer could definitely be cast as Megara if Disney decided to do a live-action version of the movie. She’s clearly got the vocal chops and is no stranger to acting! Make it happen, Disney! This isn’t the first time Ariana has performed a Disney classic. She performed a duet version of “Beauty and the Beast” with John Legend for the 2017 live-action movie.

Other performers during the night included Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, John Stamos, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, Darren Criss, and more. There was also an incredible High School Musical reunion for a group version of “We’re All In This Together.”