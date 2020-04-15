Royalty Brown and her little sister, Sinatra LA, are spending tons of time together during quarantine, and it’s clear how much the eight-month-old absolutely adores her big sis!

There’s nothing like the bond between sisters, is there? Royalty Brown was feeling the love from her adorable baby sis, Sinatra LA, as they spent time together at mom Nia Guzman‘s house. Nia managed to capture a photo of the sweetest moment, when eight-month-old Sinatra toddled over to Royalty and gave her a gigantic hug around the waist. Royalty, 5, had the biggest smile on her face when it happened! To make things even cuter, baby Sinatra was dressed up in a tiny tutu and bows. The best! While you can’t see Sinatra’s face, you can just feel the love radiating from Nia’s photo. She captioned it with a red heart emoji.

We really wouldn’t be opposed to Nia starting a Royalty and Sinatra fashion blog, you know. The sisters are always dressed to the nines. Along with her hugging photo, Nia also included two photos of Royalty and Sinatra showing off their outfits. Royalty, Nia’s daughter with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, is wearing all Burberry! Her outfit consists of leggings that say the brand’s name down the side, a funky red and white bomber jacket, and black sneakers. Ever the trendsetter, she also rocked a red fanny pack across her chest, instead of her waist. Don’t even get us started on Sinatra’s outfit! Along with the tutu, Nia also put her in the littlest pair of white Air Jordans we’ve ever seen. You can see all of Nia’s photos of her girls below.

Chris and Nia have done a fabulous job keeping Royalty safe, happy, and entertained during the coronavirus quarantine. Namely, she’s become the reigning queen of TikTok! Royalty’s slaying the whole “Toosie Slide” challenge.

Despite living apart, Chris and Nia are co-parenting as usual, a source close to the “Forever” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. They’re just being extra vigilant about her health! “Royalty’s health and safety are the number one priority at all times,” the source said. “Chris and Nia aren’t taking any chances when it comes to protecting their daughter. They don’t allow her to come into contact with anyone other than their own family members and she doesn’t even leave any of their homes to go out in public.”