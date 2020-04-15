Blac Chyna Glams Up With Gorgeous Eye Makeup For Supply Run With Mystery Man — See Pics

Now, THAT’S the way to wear a mask – with the most stunning eye makeup ever. Blac Chyna raised the bar when it came to ‘quarantine glam.’ If perfect brows could cure COVD-19, this pandemic would be over.

Blac Chyna, 31, was seen going on a supply run on Monday (Apr. 13.) The mother of Dream Kardashian, 3, and King Cairo Stevenson, 7, enlisted the help of a “mystery man” to pick up some packages in Calabasas, California. While many people would take this time in quarantine to forgo their daily beauty regimen, Blac is obviously not one of them. Though she covered most of her face with a protective mask, her eyes and brows were exposed – and they looked amazing. Blac rocked a smoky cat’s eye that, when paired with her protective gear, made her look even more mysterious than the “mystery man” loading packages into her SUV.

On top of that, her brows were perfectly trimmed. If she removed the facemask, it would look as if she were coming straight from the beauty spa, and not from a store to pick up much-needed quarantine supplies. She paired the look with incredible nails, a voluminous ‘do, and a chic matching sweatpants/hoodie outfit that was both fashionable and comfortable. While the name of the man putting boxes in Chyna’s SUV is unknown, what is known that the next celeb that steps out in a facemask better step. it. up.

Days before she turned this supply run into a fashion show, Chyna shared pictures of her kids on Easter. Dream, King Cairo, and Chyna all wore white in a set of portraits, and in one shot, Dream even donned an Easter bonnet while posing next to a rocking horse (or, a “rocking unicorn.”) It’s unclear if these were taken on Easter Sunday or ahead of the holiday. Either way, the entire family looked terrific.

Shortly after the Easter photos were posted online, Chyna found herself in the center of a controversy. The former Rob & Chyna star came under fire for selling a virtual “meet-and-greet” through her beauty company’s website, LASHED COSMETICS. For $950, she’ll FaceTime you personally, and for $250, she will “Follow” you on Instagram. These services (and their price tags) left many fans salty, but her manager told HollywoodLife that she’s just discovering new forms of income during the COVID-19 economy. “Like the true entrepreneur she is, Chyna is adapting to current realities and trying to bring more fun and joy to quarantine life,” he manager said in a statement.