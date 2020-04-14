Gretchen Rossi Reveals She’s ‘Devastated’ & ‘Heartbroken’ After Kara Keough Loses Newborn Son

‘RHOC’ alum Gretchen Rossi and her partner Slade Smiley EXCLUSIVELY spoke to HL about their thoughts on Kara Keough, who they’ve known ‘since she was in high school’, and the tragic loss of her son.

Gretchen Rossi, 41, is reeling over Kara Keough‘s shocking news about the loss of her newborn son McCoy during childbirth on Apr. 6 and she is finding it all very hard to believe. “We were beyond devastated to hear this very sad news, and we find it almost impossible to fathom this level of loss,” The Real Housewives of Orange County alum EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about her and her partner Slade Smiley‘s reaction to the passing of McCoy. “We have known Kara since she was in high school and have even spent time with her and her husband Kyle [Bosworth] at their home after they moved to Florida. Our hearts are broken for the entire family, and we will be in constant prayer asking for healing & comfort over everyone as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”

Since Gretchen just gave birth to her first child, daughter Skylar in July 2019, it’s understandable why she would feel so much for her fellow RHOC co-star. On Apr. 2, she EXCLUSIVELY revealed to us how she was spending time at home while in quarantine with Slade and their baby girl due to the coronavirus pandemic and admitted she’s making it work by trying to stay healthy and fit with an at-home gym and organic food delivery.

Like Gretchen, other stars expressed their sadness over Kara’s loss shortly after she made the announcement about her son’s passing on Apr. 14. RHOC star Tamra Judge was one of them and she kindly sent comforting words. “I’m so sorry, my heart hurts for you and your family,” she wrote while also sending along “prayers.”

We’re continuing to send our comfort and healing wishes to Kara and her family during this tough time and will update with any more news soon.