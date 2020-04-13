Kelly Ripa Reveals How Much Her 3 Kids Have Grown With Sweet Easter Pics Through The Years

Since Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are quarantining at home with their kids, their Easter holiday looked a bit different this year. There was no family trip to Washington D.C., like years past, or a large brunch gathering with extended family. But, that didn’t stop the talk show host, 49, from sharing a few Easter throwbacks of her “favorite” memories through the years.

“Happy Easter with love from the Consuelos family to yours. Here’s some of my favorite Easter memories. (Or at least what is stored on this phone),” she captioned her post, which included 10 photos of her daughter, Lola, 18, and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17. The Live with Kelly & Ryan host added a bunch of Easter-themed emojis, including a bunny, chick, egg, carrot, and flower.

The photos featured her children in their younger years, posing with the Easter bunny, along with other group snaps with friends and family. Other photos showed family trips to D.C. with the couple’s kids standing in front of historical monuments, including the White House. In another old photo, the kids were dressed in their pajamas holding Easter presents.

Kelly ended the collage with a closeup photo of her husband, which came as no shock to many. The host is known for her overly candid photo tributes to the Riverdale actor, as well as her red carpet PDA with Mark.

Many stars wished Kelly and crew a very “Happy Easter” in the comments of her post, including friends, Melissa Gorga of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives Beverly Hills‘, Lisa Rinna.

Kelly’s Easter post came just a few days after she opened up about the emotional toll quarantining with her kids has taken on her. During the April 8 episode of Live With Kelly & Ryan, she confessed that her children “won’t hug” her as a precautionary measure amid COVID-19 fears.

“Look, I’m not going to lie, OK? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now, OK?” Kelly told her co-host Ryan Seacrest. “I’m not talking to two of them because, just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right? Like, I haven’t gotten to hug my parents, I want to hug my parents,” she admitted while fighting back tears.

“I miss hugging my parents. And my kids, like, won’t hug me,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Guys we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.’”