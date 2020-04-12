‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Finds Brandi Glanville ‘Truthful’ Amidst Denise Richards Hookup Claims

Erika Jayne admitted to not knowing if a hookup happened between co-stars Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards, but revealed she’s had nothing but ‘straightforward’ interactions with Brandi.

Erika Jayne, 48, can’t say for sure whether or not Brandi Glanville, 47, is telling the truth about hooking up with co-star Denise Richards, 49, in 2019, but she can say that she feels there’s no reason Brandi would lie about it. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave an EXCLUSIVE interview to HollywoodLife and admitted that since she knows Brandi through Yolanda Hadid, 56, and Yolanda believes her, she can’t help but believe her too. “I know Brandi through Yolanda and I know that Yolanda always thought Brandi was truthful and my interactions with Brandi have been very straightforward and I don’t think that she has a reason to say something this impactful If in fact it was not true,” Erika EXCLUSIVELY told us. “There’s no way she’s pulling it out of thin air. I’ll just tell you that.”

Brandi’s claims have started a feud with Denise, which is going to be a big story line on the upcoming season of the RHOBH, which will premiere on Bravo Apr. 15, and Erika further went on to explain that although the teaser for one of the episodes shows Denise sitting down and maybe talking about what may or may not have happened between her and Brandi, she has no clue how it panned out. “I don’t know what actually happened. You know so there are two sides to every story,” she explained. “So Denise has got her side and Brandi has got her side. I don’t know how Denise is going to, or, if Denise is even going to want to talk about it. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what Denise has said in her interviews about the whole thing. I don’t know if it’ll be about her being in a relationship with Brandi or whether she said these things about it. I really don’t know what happened.”

Although Erika didn’t give any details on the hookup rumors, it’s been quite the talk of the town for RHOBH‘s fans since Denise is married to Aaron Phypers and was when the alleged hookup took place. Brandi also claims Denise and her hubby have an open marriage but Denise has publicly denied both claims and season 10 plans to focus on the allegations as well as the ladies on the show’s reactions to them. In the season 10 trailer, Denise can be seen crying over the affair rumors so it will definitely be interesting to see what happens!