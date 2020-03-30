Denise Richards & Brandi Glanville: Which ‘RHOBH’ Cast Members Aren’t Speaking Over The Pairs’ Feud

Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville’s feud has taken a toll on the ‘RHOBH’ cast, and we have the EXCLUSIVE scoop on who is and isn’t speaking to both ladies ahead of the season 10 premiere.

As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members remain quarantined separately, they’ve all mostly been doing a good job at keeping in touch and checking in with each other, a source has revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. However, Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville haven’t been getting much love from the other women. “Only Kyle [Richards] is talking to Brandi, that that’s because of Kim [Richards],” our source explained. “None of the other ladies have spoken to Brandi. Garcelle [Beauvais] is the only main cast member to have talked to Denise recently, but that’s it. Nobody else has checked in on her.”

Drama between Denise and Brandi is one of the main storylines on the upcoming season of RHOBH, which premieres on April 15. Their feud stems from Brandi’s claims that she and Denise hooked up in 2019, despite Denise being married to Aaron Phypers. Brandi also claimed that Denise and Aaron have an open marriage. Denise has publicly denied both allegations. Season 10 of RHOBH will focus intensely on these accusations, as well as how the other women react to them.

As HollywoodLife previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, the drama was intensified when Brandi shared her and Denise’s private texts with the other women….who didn’t like what they saw. “The texts were about the other ladies and it did upset a lot of them and caused a lot of fighting and tension,” our source explained. “But Denise does eventually own up to the fact that she said the things she said.”

Rumors about what went down between Denise and Brandi have been swirling for months, and we’ll finally get to see how it all really played out between them when RHOBH returns to Bravo on April 15. Unfortunately, this might be the end of the road for Denise on RHOBH. “The jury seems to be out on whether or not she’ll continue [after this season],” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “But Aaron will support Denise as long as she has fun doing it.”