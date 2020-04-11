Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, Shares Makeup Free Snap Of Herself In The Bathtub & She’s Glowing

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed something interesting about her eyes when she posed for a makeup-free selfie in her bathtub.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, surprised fans when she revealed something unusual about her eyes. The actress took to Instagram on April 10 to share a makeup-free snap of herself in a bath, and captioned the selfie, “Have you noticed that my left eye is wayyyyy smaller then (sic) my right?” The pretty snap showed Jada leaning against the edge of a rustic orange bathtub. The actress looked super relaxed as she posed by a window, and in front of a fireplace. How serene! The Red Table Talk host has since deleted the photo, however fans expressed just how beautiful she looked — with, or without different sized eyes.

“I didn’t notice until you brought it to my attention. However, I always pay attention to people hearts that makes their soul,” one fan wrote, while another commented “Things we notice when we shelter in place … We got plenty of time to notice details,” referencing the current lockdown period in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The snap comes just a few months after Jada revealed a blonder, almost platinum head of short natural curls to her 9.7 million Instagram fans. She captioned the Jan. 2020 snap with a red lips emoji, but she didn’t have to say much — the glam did all the talking. Paired with golden bronze eye shadow and a nude lip, the hair makeover made fans leave comments like “I love this look” and “GORGEOUS.”

Jada actually made the transition to her ’90s-esque “sandy blonde drip” in early 2019, which is how she described her light pixie ‘do in a post from March of that year. The Facebook Watch host would alternate the style with long, (still blonde) braids throughout the year, and even turbans. But the latter styling method, along with the shorter haircuts, actually came about after Jada underwent a “terrifying” change, which she revealed in 2018.

“I’ve been getting lots of questions about why I’ve been wearing this turban. Well, I’ve been having issues with hair loss,” Jada revealed in a May 2018 episode of her talk show, Red Table Talk. “And I’ll tell you it was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair, just in my hands, and I was like ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’” The actress recalled “literally shaking with fear” from the incident, and then revealed, “That’s why I cut my hair and continued to cut it.”