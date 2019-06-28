Jada Pinkett Smith is sporting a new hairstyle for the summer, going with long blonde braids that she showed off in a new selfie. We’ve got her stunning makeover.

Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted to a struggle with hair loss but that isn’t stopping her from getting a brand new long style. The Red Table Talk host debuted a gorgeous blonde braided makeover on June 28 via an Instagram selfie. The new ‘do looks perfect with her flawless, wrinkle free skin and she captioned the pic “Sun kissed vibez for the summer flex😚✨” Her family certainly approved as daughter Willow, 18, posted “❤️❤️❤️” in the comments while her mom Adrienne Banfield Norris, 65, wrote” “You real cute wit’cha braids or whateva’.”

The 47-year-old has been open about issues with hair loss, which caused her to wear turbans and head scarves for quite some time in 2017-2018. Her third ever episode of her Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk on May 21, 2018 dealt with the topic and she opened about the subject. “A lot of people have been asking about why I’ve been wearing turbans,” Jada said. “Well, I haven’t talked about it. It’s not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it.”

The Girls Trip star recalled the exact moment she realized her hair was falling out. “It was terrifying when it first started,” she said. “I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair in my hands. And I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’ It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear.” She went on to reveal that she had “gotten every kind of test there is to have” to find out what was going on but that experts “don’t know why” she was experiencing hair loss.

“My hair has been a big part of me,” she continued. “Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual — and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, ‘Oh my God, I might not have that choice anymore …’” Then she realized that when she put it in perspective with what other people struggle with, it wasn’t that much of a sacrifice. “The higher power takes so much from people. People are out here who have cancer, people have sick children,” she explained. “And by golly, if the higher power wants to take your hair — that’s it? … When I looked at it from that perspective, it really did settle me.” She’s worn her hair in short styles ever since.

Ever since she’s worn her hair in a shorter style so the long blonde braids are a big change-up for her and fans are loving it! One person wrote in the comments “So beautiful. ♥️ such a strong inspiring woman.” Another female fan added “Yes Queen Mother Jada of the Golden Warrior Tribe! ✨.” Multiple fans made the comment “Yasssssss Queen 😍” With her hair makeover Jada definitely looks regal.