See Pic
Hollywood Life

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Stunning Hair Makeover: Rocks Long Blonde Braids In New Selfie – Pic

Jada Pinkett Smith
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
Jada Pinkett Smith 'Aladdin' film premiere, Arrivals, El Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 21 May 2019
Jada Pinkett Smith poses on the red carpet during Disney's 'Aladdin' movie premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 21 May 2019. The movie opens in US theaters on 24 May 2019. Premiere of Disney's Aladdin at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, USA - 21 May 2019
Jada Pinkett SmithVariety Sundance Studio presented by AT&T, Day 1, Park City, USA - 25 Jan 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Jada Pinkett Smith is sporting a new hairstyle for the summer, going with long blonde braids that she showed off in a new selfie. We’ve got her stunning makeover.

Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted to a struggle with hair loss but that isn’t stopping her from getting a brand new long style. The Red Table Talk host debuted a gorgeous blonde braided makeover on June 28 via an Instagram selfie. The new ‘do looks perfect with her flawless, wrinkle free skin and she captioned the pic “Sun kissed vibez for the summer flex😚✨” Her family certainly approved as daughter Willow, 18, posted “❤️❤️❤️” in the comments while her mom Adrienne Banfield Norris, 65, wrote” “You real cute wit’cha braids or whateva’.”

The 47-year-old has been open about issues with hair loss, which caused her to wear turbans and head scarves for quite some time in 2017-2018. Her third ever episode of her Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk  on May 21, 2018 dealt with the topic and she opened about the subject. “A lot of people have been asking about why I’ve been wearing turbans,” Jada said. “Well, I haven’t talked about it. It’s not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it.”

The Girls Trip star recalled the exact moment she realized her hair was falling out. “It was terrifying when it first started,” she said. “I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair in my hands. And I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’ It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear.” She went on to reveal that she had “gotten every kind of test there is to have” to find out what was going on but that experts “don’t know why” she was experiencing hair loss.

“My hair has been a big part of me,” she continued. “Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual — and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, ‘Oh my God, I might not have that choice anymore …’” Then she realized that when she put it in perspective with what other people struggle with, it wasn’t that much of a sacrifice. “The higher power takes so much from people. People are out here who have cancer, people have sick children,” she explained. “And by golly, if the higher power wants to take your hair — that’s it? … When I looked at it from that perspective, it really did settle me.” She’s worn her hair in short styles ever since.

Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith rocking her natural short hair at the
MTV Movie & TV Awards, arrivals in Los Angeles, on June 15, 2019. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

View this post on Instagram

Sun kissed vibez for the summer flex😚✨

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on

Ever since she’s worn her hair in a shorter style so the long blonde braids are a big change-up for her and fans are loving it! One person wrote in the comments “So beautiful. ♥️ such a strong inspiring woman.” Another female fan added “Yes Queen Mother Jada of the Golden Warrior Tribe! ✨.” Multiple fans made the comment “Yasssssss Queen 😍” With her hair makeover Jada definitely looks regal.