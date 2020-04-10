Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown Posts & Deletes Comment Reminiscing About Karrueche Romance In Fan Video

chris brown karrueche tran
Shutterstock
©2012 GAMEPIKS 310-828-3445 Singers Rihanna and Chris Brown sit courtside as they attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 25, 2012. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 100-94. XYZ (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR99084_10.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris. Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chris Brown and his new rumored girlfriend Agnez Mo who is an Indonesian Pop Star are both seen arriving separately to DJ Khaled Birthday Celebration in Beverly Hills Pictured: Ref: SPL1632096 031217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran at Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Party hosted by Hennessy V.S, on in Los Angeles Hennessy V.S Presents Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Event, Los Angeles, USA View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Chris Brown got all in his feels when a fan page posted a video reminiscing on his romance with Karrueche Tran. In fact, he was so touched by it — he even left a comment!

While scouring the Internet on April 9, Chris Brown came across a fan video from throughout his relationship with Karrueche Tran. The video — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE —  was set to Chris’s 2015 song “Discover”, which is about his breakup from the model. “Damn,” Chris wrote in the comments section. He eventually deleted the message, but not before the fan account grabbed a screen shot and posted it on their Instagram Story for the world to see. Eventually, though, the fan page deleted the video entirely, as well.

Chris and Karrueche had quite an up and down relationship. They first dated in 2011, following his split from Rihanna. However, they eventually broke up in Oct. 2012, as Chris and Rihanna started to repair their friendship. Chris started dating RiRi again after that, but they split by the middle of 2013, and he reconciled with Karrueche. In Feb. 2015, it was revealed that Chris had fathered a child with Nia Guzman nine months earlier…while he was dating Kae. At that point, Karrueche broke up with him for good.

Following the split, Chris wasn’t ready to let Karrueche go, and she wound up having to file a restraining order against him. The five-year order was put into effect in June 2017 after Karrueche claimed that Chris was physically violent with her during their relationship. Now, Karrueche is dating Victor Cruz.

Of course, this is not the first time that Chris has been reminiscent of a past relationship on social media. Over the years, he’s commented on several of Rihanna’s photos on Instagram, and made it clear that he’s still attracted to her. His most recent flirty message was on a photo of her wearing lingerie in Sept. 2019.