Chris Brown Posts & Deletes Comment Reminiscing About Karrueche Romance In Fan Video

Chris Brown got all in his feels when a fan page posted a video reminiscing on his romance with Karrueche Tran. In fact, he was so touched by it — he even left a comment!

While scouring the Internet on April 9, Chris Brown came across a fan video from throughout his relationship with Karrueche Tran. The video — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — was set to Chris’s 2015 song “Discover”, which is about his breakup from the model. “Damn,” Chris wrote in the comments section. He eventually deleted the message, but not before the fan account grabbed a screen shot and posted it on their Instagram Story for the world to see. Eventually, though, the fan page deleted the video entirely, as well.

Chris and Karrueche had quite an up and down relationship. They first dated in 2011, following his split from Rihanna. However, they eventually broke up in Oct. 2012, as Chris and Rihanna started to repair their friendship. Chris started dating RiRi again after that, but they split by the middle of 2013, and he reconciled with Karrueche. In Feb. 2015, it was revealed that Chris had fathered a child with Nia Guzman nine months earlier…while he was dating Kae. At that point, Karrueche broke up with him for good.

Following the split, Chris wasn’t ready to let Karrueche go, and she wound up having to file a restraining order against him. The five-year order was put into effect in June 2017 after Karrueche claimed that Chris was physically violent with her during their relationship. Now, Karrueche is dating Victor Cruz.

Of course, this is not the first time that Chris has been reminiscent of a past relationship on social media. Over the years, he’s commented on several of Rihanna’s photos on Instagram, and made it clear that he’s still attracted to her. His most recent flirty message was on a photo of her wearing lingerie in Sept. 2019.