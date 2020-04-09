Waka Flocka Flocka’s mom Deb Antney really wants a grandchild and urges her son to have a baby sooner rather than later in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Waka & Tammy’ preview.

Deb Antney’s on a mission to get Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera to give her some grandchildren. When she brings up the subject of kids to Waka, he tries to play it off. “I gotta be able to be home every day,” he tells her. He doesn’t want to be traveling all the time and have a full schedule. “Waka when you going to do it? When it’s all over with?” Deb asks. “People go to work in real life when they have kids.”

Waka brings up that he’s only 33 years old. “You’re not supposed to have kids in your 20s. You’re supposed to live and grow,” he continues. Deb makes sure to note that Waka is no longer in his 20s. She wants him to settle down.

Waka doesn’t think he’s ready yet. He says that he’s just in the “third quarter” and wants to wait until the “fourth quarter” to have kids. He gets a good laugh out of this, but Deb is not playing around. “I don’t think that it’s a joke,” Deb tells her son.

This isn’t the first time Deb has brought up grandkids. “This might sound very selfish but it’s not so much as a baby for them, as much as there’s a baby for me,” Deb admitted in a previous episode. “I lost two sons and I’m not saying something’s going to happen to my son, but at least part of him could moving around.”

The synopsis for the April 9 episode of Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka reads: “Waka and Tammy reignite the flame with a lot of overdue make-up sex. Tammy takes Charlie to meet her grandfather in prison which ends in tears and heartbreak. Waka devises a secret plan that no one sees coming, and Deb is caught off guard.” Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on WE tv.