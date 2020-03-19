‘Waka & Tammy’ Preview: Waka’s Mom Admits She’s Ready For Waka & Tammy To Have A Baby

Waka’s mom vents to Da Brat in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Waka & Tammy’ preview about how she wants the couple to go to therapy so they can give her a grandchild sooner rather than later.

Waka Flocka Flame’s mom, Deb, goes to see Da Brat because she has some things she wants to get off her chest. “Waka came to the house and told me he wants to go to counseling,” Deb tells Da Brat in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 19 episode. She says that she told Waka that he should to therapy with Tammy. Tammy is juggling a lot right now and Deb wants them to get everything in order. “Tammy’s a lot of people right now,” Deb continues. “She’s a mother, she’s a wife, entrepreneur, consulting, you know, all these different people that she is, but she still all the rest of the stuff that she have to do also.”

Based on Deb’s comments, Da Brat wonders if Tammy has been slacking off. That’s not it. “I want a grandchild,” Deb admits. “I want Waka to have a son that drives him crazy.” Da Brat now realizes Deb’s intentions with the therapy.

“This might sound very selfish but it’s not so much as a baby for them, as much as there’s a baby for me,” Deb says in her confessional. “I lost two sons and I’m not saying something’s going to happen to my son, but at least part of him could moving around.”

Deb’s son and Waka’s brother, Kayo Redd, committed suicide in 2010. When Waka was a teenager, another one of his brothers, Caodes, was killed in a car accident.

The synopsis for the March 19 episode reads: “Waka holds a secret that threatens his marriage. Meanwhile, Tammy suspects something is wrong. Things at home run amok when Waka’s lies are revealed and Tammy unleashes her fury!” Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on WE tv.