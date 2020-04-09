Farrah Abraham’s Mom Debra Shades Kailyn Lowry While Wearing A Blue Mohawk Wig & Harness

For no apparent reason, Farrah Abraham’s 62-year-old mother dressed up like an ’80s rock star to slam Kailyn Lowry’s resistance towards a coronavirus vaccine. But the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star put up a fight!

Farrah Abraham’s mom made a statement — both in her PSA to Kailyn Lowry, 28, and sense of style. Dressed in a spiky blue mohawk wig, dominatrix-esque harness and an “OG” chain, Debra Danielsen, 62, filmed a special video for Kailyn after the Teen Mom 2 star said she “absolutely” wouldn’t give her three sons a coronavirus vaccine. “I just read this morning and it broke my heart that Kailyn…doesn’t believe that there’s a COVID-19 pandemic,” Debra began an IGTV video, which she shared on April 6. FYI — Kailyn never actually said this, but nevertheless, Debra continued with her spiel.

“Kailyn, here’s a news flash. Not trying to be mean or anything, but, you know, it’s time to be a true grown up and realize that we don’t always understand what’s going on,” Debra said after detailing COVID-19’s “scary” impact (her husband, Dr. David Merz, is an infectious disease doctor). She then slammed Kailyn’s anti-vaccine stance, adding, “And you’ve got to protect yourself and your children. Just because you don’t believe there’s a pandemic, just because you don’t believe it’s real, doesn’t mean anything, okay? So, take care of your kids. If you don’t care about yourself and you don’t believe in it, take care of the children.” Trying to end on a positive note, she added, “I wouldn’t speak up if I didn’t care and if I didn’t love you.”

Kailyn didn’t take kindly to Debra’s unsolicited advice. “Wow, I’m surprised by Debra’s sudden ‘concern’ about me and my children. We’ve been quarantined at home just like everyone else and are taking this pandemic very seriously,” Kailyn told In Touch Weekly on April 6, the same day Debra posted her video. The MTV star added, “My family is doing whatever we can to help at this time.”

Debra wasn’t the only person to clap back at Kailyn in recent days. The mother of three (and soon to be four) startled fans with her answer to this question: “I’m curious kail, when a vaccine for this virus is made will you or the kids get one?” In response to the tweet, Kailyn — who has been vocal about her refusal to vaccinate her youngest son Lux, 2 — responded on April 2, “Absolutely not.” The backlash was fierce, and Kailyn made her Twitter private once again.