At Home With ‘RHOD’s D’Andra Simmons: How Quarantine Has Inspired Her To Write A Cookbook

‘RHOD’ may be on hold right now due to COVID19, but cast member D’Andra Simmons is keeping busy working on her current and future projects.

The Real Housewives Of Dallas are officially on a filming hiatus along with the rest of the successful Bravo franchises as the world social isolates during the COVID19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean that ‘wife D’Andra Simmons, 40, has been busy in the kitchen during her quarantine time and is putting her ideas into a potential new book. The skincare & nutrition expert and owner of Ultimate Living International, which she started with her mother Dee after her own personal battle with breast cancer and the passing of her grandmother to pancreatic cancer, has been so busy in the kitchen that she’s thinking of saving her recipes and turning them into a cookbook. From Indian cuisine to breads and Italian, it sounds like husband Jeremy is reaping all of the benefits as she tests out recipes and she filled HollywoodLife in EXCLUSIVELY on all of the details from her Texas home on April 3.

What are you binge watching? I just finished, well of course, what everybody’s watching Tiger King seriously, who’s not? Next I’m going to look at Schitt’s Creek.

What are you doing to work out or stay fit during this time? I’m doing two to three a kitchenette, two to three videos a day on Amazon Prime because every time I’ve tried to put it in my phone and pair it with my Peloton or my Beachbody app it crashes, so it’s the only time that it could stay up there. I guess everybody where we live in Highland Park is doing the same thing. It’s been my Amazon Prime videos and sometimes those don’t even go the whole time but I’m doing the best I can. So if I do it in the morning, I usually have a better chance of getting through the whole video than in the afternoon.

And what are your at home quarantine essentials? And what did you stock up on? My Lord, I am cooking like I am competing or like I’m going to be doing my final exam for the CIA. Been like crazy. We’re eating everything. And also I took this time to kind of test out some recipes to go back to some of the things like the tart recipes and breads, things that I don’t make it all in a normal time. Just things that I thought for a future cookbook if I ever get to do my cookbook, I would try some things out and I actually got cookbooks from some of my chef friends in Dallas to help me that we stocked up on we went to Central Market and got like all the meats and things like that that my husband wanted to do on a green egg or for me to cook and then vegetables obviously we have to get them you know, as we need them are like once a week or so something like that we have I have daily harvest delivered because I like it. I like their smoothies in the morning and I like their soups and they’re healthy, and the calories and control. But I’m eating things that I should not eat like everybody like breads and pasta. What is wrong with me, but I made some great pasta sauce!

What’s on your quarantine playlist? Well, my quarantine playlist. I actually don’t. The funny thing. What we really do is we do karaoke. I like to sing Amy Winehouse song and my husband likes to sing and Metallica and Motley Crue! And I know when I listen to music, though, if I’m cooking I listen to opera or [Mel] Tillis and things like that, or classical music.