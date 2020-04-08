At Home With ‘RHOD’s D’Andra Simmons: How Quarantine Has Inspired Her To Write A Cookbook
‘RHOD’ may be on hold right now due to COVID19, but cast member D’Andra Simmons is keeping busy working on her current and future projects.
The Real Housewives Of Dallas are officially on a filming hiatus along with the rest of the successful Bravo franchises as the world social isolates during the COVID19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean that ‘wife D’Andra Simmons, 40, has been busy in the kitchen during her quarantine time and is putting her ideas into a potential new book. The skincare & nutrition expert and owner of Ultimate Living International, which she started with her mother Dee after her own personal battle with breast cancer and the passing of her grandmother to pancreatic cancer, has been so busy in the kitchen that she’s thinking of saving her recipes and turning them into a cookbook. From Indian cuisine to breads and Italian, it sounds like husband Jeremy is reaping all of the benefits as she tests out recipes and she filled HollywoodLife in EXCLUSIVELY on all of the details from her Texas home on April 3.
What are you binge watching? I just finished, well of course, what everybody’s watching Tiger King seriously, who’s not? Next I’m going to look at Schitt’s Creek.
What are you doing to work out or stay fit during this time? I’m doing two to three a kitchenette, two to three videos a day on Amazon Prime because every time I’ve tried to put it in my phone and pair it with my Peloton or my Beachbody app it crashes, so it’s the only time that it could stay up there. I guess everybody where we live in Highland Park is doing the same thing. It’s been my Amazon Prime videos and sometimes those don’t even go the whole time but I’m doing the best I can. So if I do it in the morning, I usually have a better chance of getting through the whole video than in the afternoon.