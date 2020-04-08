Ariana Grande Fans Impressed After Singer Gives Herself A Stunning Manicure At Home  

Ariana Grande got press-on nails, and now we want press-on nails! The singer showed off her new at-home manicure in clips on Instagram, and fans are loving her baby blue pastel nails!

Ariana Grande is keeping up with her beauty routine while at home in quarantine. The “7 Rings” singer, 26, gave herself a manicure on Monday night and it seriously looks professional. She debuted the finished product — long, almond-shaped baby blue press-ons — in videos on her Instagram Stories, and showed off another set of press-ons she’ll presumably do next.

The Grammy-winner was given press-on nails from a Los Angeles-based freelance nail artist who goes by @bettyinacherry on Instagram. Ariana thanked the nail expert in the caption of her video, writing, “u are a gift @bettyinacherry thank u.” While the nail artist’s profile is private, they shared a screenshot from Ariana’s Instagram story to an alternate Instagram profile, @nailanatomy.

After her mani, Ariana gave another glimpse at her sparkly, bright nails in a snap with her one hand on her dog, Myron. All of the since-expired posts included her intricate finger tattoos.

a goddess like you must have beautiful nails, always @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/oNIp9u8ebA — baby (@grandcry) April 6, 2020

Fans were so inspired by Ariana that they joined in on the at-home manicure trend. Many noted how impressed they were that the singer retreated to press-on nails, as the product is very popular for those who dread going to salons.

Nail lovers have been forced to ride out their last manicures before the COVID-19 pandemic, as salons, as well as other “non-essential” businesses have been ordered to close, during the current global health crisis. And, that means hair salons too.

Ariana gave fans a rare look at her natural curls in a selfie on Twitter on March 30. “Get a load a dis,” she perfectly captioned the surprising photo. Her bouncy, dark curls surrounded her face and fell down her back in the stunning snap, which her mom, Joan Grande loved.

“Your natural hair/curls is a world of its own… a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural … I love you…” Joan replied soon after her daughter shared the photo. And, we couldn’t agree more!