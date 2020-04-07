Chris Brown Shares Pic Of Daughter Royalty, 5, Modeling Face Protection — See Pic

After the CDC’s recommendation that Americans wear masks while out in public, Chris Brown showed off how his daughter, Royalty, is rocking the new look.

Royalty Brown is following the rules by rocking protective face gear amidst the coronavirus outbreak! Chris Brown shared a photo of his little girl wearing her Black Pyramid clothing, including a mask that covered the entire portion of her face. The CDC has recommended that citizens wear face protection while out in public during the coronavirus, and Royalty’s look totally proves that you don’t have to give up looking stylish just because there’s a mask on your face!

Chris has spent his quarantine apart from his kids, Royalty and Aeko Brown, but he’s clearly keeping up with them via photos and videos. The kids’ moms, Nia Guzman and Ammika Harris, have been keeping Chris up to date with footage of the children, which he’s been proudly posting to his Instagram page. Meanwhile, Royalty seems to be keeping herself busy during this quarantine by mastering TikTok.

For years, Royalty has been showing off her dance moves on social media, but she’s taken things to a whole new level on TikTok. She’s posted dancing videos, comedy videos and more, and has been making quite a name for herself as an Internet sensation.

Unfortunately, this quarantine means that Royalty, like Chris, hasn’t been able to see baby Aeko for several weeks now. The four-month-old is in Germany with his mom, Ammika. However, Royalty has already proven to be an amazing big sister (she has a half sibling through her mom, Nia, as well). After Aeko’s birth, she even helped Chris change the little guy’s diapers, and Chris proudly posted a photo of the sweet moment on Instagram. We cant wait for these siblings to reunite!