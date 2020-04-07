Halle Berry shared a brand new Instagram post where the gorgeous actress and fitness enthusiast was just ‘chillin’ in bed, rocking a fitted white T-shirt and a pair of boxer shorts courtesy of Ellen DeGeneres!

Another day in quarantine, another day for Halle Berry to get some rest in bed during her busy schedule. The stunning actress, 53, took to Instagram on April 6 and shared a candid photo of herself laying in bed with her toned arms draped over her face. The Oscar-winner was trying to get in some much needed rest before her “next appointment” on her 25th day of quarantine. In the photo, Halle rocked a tiny white T-shirt that offered a glimpse of her toned abs. She also sported a pair of underwear courtesy of her pal Ellen DeGeneres! “Chillin’ in my #Ellen’s, waiting on my next nothing appointment. #QuarantineDay25,” she captioned the intimate image with a laughing-crying emoji.

When it comes to those ‘appointments’ Halle was referring to, the actress hasn’t let quarantine get her down or disrupt her hectic schedule at all! In fact, Halle has been incredibly on top of her intense fitness regiment and has shared her favorite, at-home workouts with her countless fans and admirers. On April 3, Halle shared a sexy, sweaty image of herself after a rigorous workout for her weekly #FitnessFriday Instagram post! “Better late than never 😉 – Happy #FitnessFriday,” Halle began. “#quarantine is a bitch! This week has been extra crazy for me… I just turned in the first cut of my film and directorial debut #Bruised tonight!! Excited to celebrate, but for now I want to take it alllll the way back with you.” Halle revealed to her fans that she was about to share something very special on her IGTV, saying, “Fitness Friday Classics! These are my and @peterleethomas’s favorite workouts from the past 2 years. Take a walk down memory lane, take these workouts into the weekend with us and get ready to feel the 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote. “Most importantly? Stay home, stay clean and stay FIT AND HEALTHY!”

And Halle has really been doubling down on wanting her fans to stay healthy and happy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from her workout and fitness posts, Halle has also shared a few self-care ideas for her fans to check out! On March 20, Halle took to her IGTV once again to give fans a five-minute skin-care routine perfect for doing at home! “I love a good facial, and skincare has been a big part of my regimen since I was 16. I do it twice a day religiously and never miss a day,” she shared with her followers. Using a cleanser, exfoliator and more, Halle provided a quick, easy way for fans to keep their skin looking fresh and healthy, while also pampering themselves during this uncertain time.

Halle may have been lounging around on her 25th day of quarantine, but she’s definitely been busy. Apart from working out and taking care of herself, Halle’s been spending time with her two children — daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, 12, and son Maceo Robert Martinez, 6 — and consistently giving her many fans a slew of new content to enjoy on social media. With Friday approaching, her followers should definitely anticipate a new #FitnessFriday post to take them into the weekend!