Selena Gomez Reveals Why A Boyfriend ‘Is Nowhere Near The Top Of My List Of Priorities’

Selena Gomez’ fans have been hotly anticipating the release of her song ‘Boyfriend’ to see how autobiographical it is. The tune is coming, but Sel says that a real-life BF is nowhere near the top of her mind.

Selena Gomez isn’t looking for new boyfriend anytime soon. Despite the fact that she’s about to drop her new song called “Boyfriend,” the 27-year-old explained that in these current times, a guy is the least of her priorities. The song appears on the deluxe version of her album Rare that is out April 9th. But ahead of it, Sel had a lengthy Instagram message for her fans, explaining how the tune was written well in advance of the scary and uncertain times we’re living in now with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called ‘Boyfriend.’ It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy,” Selena wrote in an Instagram message promoting the deluxe version of her album on Apr. 6. It came on the second slide behind a pic of the artwork, which featured Sel in profile with “rare” tattooed on her neck.

“We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic,” Selena continued. “Because of that I’m personally donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 Relief Fund as well as donating every $1 of every order in my official store to the fund starting now. Rare (Deluxe) featuring ‘Boyfriend’ is out April 9th,” she concluded her message to fans.

Selena has been writing a lot lately, but not music. She told Miley Cyrus during her Instagram Live show, Bright Minded, on April 3 that she’s been putting pen to paper to deal with all that’s going during the pandemic. “I’ve been writing a lot. I think that that’s been helping me process what’s been going on,” Selena announced on Friday’s show. She later added, “There are moments where I just have to center myself and let the thoughts come in. Sometimes I’ll write them down, and then completely just sit with, ‘What is it? What is the root of this? Why can I get to the bottom of this?’ And it really helps me.”