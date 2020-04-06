NeNe Leakes Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Public Disrespect’ After Wendy Williams Calls Her Out

NeNe Leakes seems to be hinting in a new post that she’s upset with Wendy Williams saying during her Hot Topics that she hung up on the ‘RHOA’ star after being ‘ambushed’ to be on her show.

NeNe Leakes is shading someone, and it seems like the object of her ire is supposed friend, daytime talk show host Wendy Williams, 55. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared an Instagram post on Apr. 6 that read in bold pink and white lettering, “Public disrespect and private apologies don’t mix.” Then NeNe added in the caption, “🤔🤔🤔🤔 No Thank You.” Wendy is doing her show from home and earlier in the day had discussed NeNe’s burgeoning rap career during her Hot Topics with her producer. She was initially complimentary before saying that the Housewives need to do things to “stay relevant.” But then she really spilled the tea, claiming NeNe called her and “ambushed” her to be on RHOA.

“NeNe is now singing-rapping and I’m here for it. NeNe is so good,” Wendy said, showing a video of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star busting out some moves with Lady Luck in the studio. “It’s called ‘Come and Get This Honey,’ which to me the hook is everything. How does the hook go again?” she asked her producer Norman. “I can’t remember it. All I know is it’s good. And why not do it. Those Housewives have to do something to stay relevant.”

She then claimed that the 52-year-old called her up late on Fri. Apr. 3 yelling “WENDY.” “I said hi NeNe, why are you screaming? We’re on speaker phone. Your house is big enough. What are you doing? So she said ‘WENDY I miss seeing you.’ So she’s like ‘what you doing?’ And I tell her I’m watching the 10 o’clock news.” She again asked NeNe why she was talking so loud and says she responded, “Girl, I’m here with all my people. Everybody tell Wendy ‘Hi'” and said the room started giving her rounds “How you doing?” Then NeNe asked Wendy to be on FaceTime and that’s NOT somewhere Wendy goes.

“If I don’t do it with my own parents or the show, why would I do it with someone over there? I like NeNe, but she’s still an over there person to me. And I felt here’s where the ambush came in.” She claimed NeNe then said they were filming and she wanted Wendy to be on the speaker. Wendy noted that she already did that for NeNe last season — one time — and that “sorry, my career is not a Housewife. My career is a bit…different. I don’t need that kind of attention.” Wendy said that she then hung up on NeNe, and that the Bravo star never called back to apologize.

Wendy said she worked 35 years to get to her 11 seasons as a daytime talk show host. Then she added insult to injury by saying “I’m not slumming by being some add-on, out of a suitcase, for some Housewives. And yeah, for me that is slumming.”