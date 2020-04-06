Kenya Moore’s Daughter Brooklyn, 1, Hides Under Her Mommy’s Dress In Sweet New Video

Kenya Moore’s daughter is the happiest baby! The ‘RHOA’ star posted a sweet video of Brooklyn trying her best to hide from mom — under her dress!

Has anyone seen Brooklyn Daly? She’s just one year old, but Kenya Moore‘s daughter has proved that she’s already the hide and seek champion, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed in a new video. In the sweet clip, posted to Instagram on April 4, Brooklyn adorably followed her mom around the house while sticking her head underneath her maxi dress, totally convinced that Kenya couldn’t see her. Kenya’s so delighted by this. She’s walking slowly so that Brooklyn can toddle after her, saying, “Where’s Brooklyn? I can’t find her anywhere!”

At the end of the video, which you can watch below, Brooklyn pops out of Kenya’s skirt and does a happy dance when her mom finally “finds” her. Kenya looks equally delighted to see her daughter, whom she shares with ex Marc Daly. You can practically feel the joy radiating from the clip! Kenya captioned the post, “@thebrooklyndaly hiding from the virus 🙌🏾👶🏽 #stayhomewithbravo,” and her fans couldn’t get enough of it. “She is soooo cute!! 😍You are the best mama,” one fan commented on the post. “Lmao! She already has a sense of humor! 💕💕💕 What a little princess! ✨😍😍😍,” one wrote about little Brooklyn. “I love mom Kenya 😍❤️,” wrote another.

Brooklyn’s obviously the apple of her mom’s eye, and she can’t stop documenting every adorable thing she does. Over on Brooklyn’s account (don’t bother checking; this baby has more followers than all of us combined), Kenya showed off how her daughter’s such a “big girl” with her little sneakers and juice box.

And days before that, Kenya and Brooklyn got out of the house for a little quarantine break, in pursuit of toilet paper. Brooklyn looks so over it in the hilarious pic, which is supposed to be about showing off her tiny outfit. Too good.